Six Detroit Lions Fined Against Bills

The NFL is expecting a big check from Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

St. Brown received four separate fines from the NFL for actions in the team's Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. All four fines were classified as unsportsmanlike conduct related to celebrations he had in the matchup, with the wideout appearing to mimic smoking after catching passes.

The wideout told reporters earlier in the week that he plans to appeal the fines. He was one of six Lions to receive fines.

Others included Jahmyr Gibbs, Tyler Lacy, Penei Sewell, Devin White and Jameson Williams.

Williams received two fines, while the others were fined once. Both of Williams' fines, along with Sewell and Gibbs, were also for unsportsmanlike conduct while White and Lacy were fined for unnecessary roughness.

In total, St. Brown's fine total amounted to $57,409. Meanwhile, Williams' two fines amounted to $26,867. The team's total for fines in Week 2 exceeded $120,000.

The USC product was one of several players across the league to receive fines for celebrations in Week 2. Among the others who received fines were Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

Reports indicate that the NFL cracked down on celebrations across the league, with Higgins and Chase being fined a combined six times for their celebrations in their win over the Houston Texans after celebrations that were deemed obscene by the league office.

Juszczyk, meanwhile, was levied a fine after a celebration in which he mimicked drinking a beer. The fullback maintains he was pretending to drink juice, as juice is his nickname.

Lions Fined Week 2



Amon-Ra St. Brown: 59,704 (celebrations)

Jameson Williams: 11,941 (taunting) + $14,926 (celebration)

Jahmyr Gibbs: $14,926 (celebration)

Penei Sewell: $14,926 (celebration)

Tyler Lacy: $7,315 (facemask)

Devin White: $7,222 (facemask) @DetroitPodcast — Detroit Lions On SI (@AllLionsFN) September 26, 2026

In his career, St. Brown had been a total of three times in his first five seasons before Thursday's game. He had received a $43,709 fine for a blindside block in 2023, a $11,255 fine for taunting in 2024 and $12,172 for fighting in 2025.

Last week, the Lions had one player fined as Jahmyr Gibbs faced financial punishment for unnecessary roughness/use of helmet. For that, Gibbs received a $23,027 fine.

St. Brown had a big showing against the Bills, though the team ultimately came up short in a 41-31 defeat. He recorded nine catches for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns, giving him two straight games with multiple touchdowns to open the season.

Through the first two games of the season, St. Brown has recorded 19 receptions for 209 yards and four touchdowns. The two-time AP All-Pro appears to be primed for another exceptional campaign.

Detroit is set to take on the New York Jets Sunday at Ford Field with a chance to move to 2-1 on the season.

Week 2 fines for Detroit Lions



Amon-Ra St. Brown: $59,704 (celebrations)

Jameson Williams: $11,941 (taunting) + $14,926 (celebration)

Jahmyr Gibbs: $14,926 (celebration)

Penei Sewell: $14,926 (celebration)

Tyler Lacy: $7,315 (facemask)

Devin White: $7,222 (facemask)

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