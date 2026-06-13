CB Terrion Arnold: Can Lions 16th Ranked Player Live Up To Expectations?

The Detroit Lions are hoping for a breakout from cornerback Terrion Arnold in his third NFL season.

A first-round pick that the Lions traded up to get in 2024, Arnold has struggled out of the gate in his first two seasons. There have been several bright moments, but inconsistency, penalty issues and injuries have hampered his progress.

Heading into his third season, Arnold enters as the expected starter with the opportunity to develop into a solid defender for Detroit's man coverage-oriented scheme. In his role, production is of the utmost importance.

With the team's affinity for man coverage and Arnold's expected role, he comes in as the team's No. 16 most important player this season.

Why Arnold is so important

Arnold is expected to once again start as a boundary corner in 2026, and with how much man coverage the Lions have traditionally played there will be a lot of pressure on him to produce and handle tough matchups with top receivers.

Heading into his third season, the Lions are hoping the former first-round pick irons out his past issues with penalties and can be an effective shutdown corner. He dealt with injuries last year, and was limited to eight games while having inconsistent results.

If Arnold can become consistent and reach his potential, he has the ability to be a major difference maker for Detroit in 2026. It remains to be seen whether he can do this, but the Lions have been limited at times by shaky cornerback play and if he can be a steady force it would go a long way toward fine-tuning their defense.

Arnold's strengths and weaknesses

Entering the NFL, Arnold was viewed as one of the best cover corners in his draft class. He led the SEC in interceptions in his final collegiate seasons, and it was expected that he would be a game-changer in Detroit's defensive scheme.

However, it was a trial by fire for him in his rookie season as he was one of the most-penalized defenders in the entire league. He struggled in Detroit's defensive scheme, and was targeted often as teams took advantage of his technique issues and handsiness in coverage.

In his second year, Arnold showed improved technique and cut down on the penalties, and was able to record his first-career interception. However, he began dealing with injuries and eventually saw his season end due to an aggravation of an earlier shoulder injury.

Arnold can be a very rangy corner, and is a physical run defender which offers the optimism that he'll be able to make it work. However, as he enters his third NFL season, time is of the essence to do so.

What happens if Arnold gets hurt?

The Lions made several moves to ensure they have depth in the secondary this offseason, both at corner and at safety. If Arnold were to go down, the Lions have multiple players they could turn to in his place such as Ennis Rakestraw, Roger McCreary, Rock Ya-Sin or even rookie Keith Abney II.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard indicated that the team could play more nickel this season, and as a result the team could get creative with its secondary construction. Arnold is expected to continue playing on the boundary, and if he were to go down it's expected that either Rakestraw or Rock Ya-Sin could be the next one up.

Why we ranked Arnold here

Arnold has taken his lumps throughout the first two seasons of his career, but there's no question he is a key to the team's success. He has the ability to be a shutdown corner, which the team badly needs, even though he has struggled to start his career.

There were some moments last season that inspired optimism about his future, and Arnold needs to remain healthy to reach his ceiling. If he can do this, he has the ability to solve a long-running issue in Detroit's secondary and could alter the team's ceiling.