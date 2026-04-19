3 Current Lions Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

Roster help is on the way for the Detroit Lions.

Thursday marks the start of the NFL Draft, which is the biggest annual event of the offseason and an opportunity for the team to improve its roster through the addition of young talent. As a result, some of these additions will likely push the veterans for starting spots.

Here are three Lions who could lose their starting jobs on draft night based on who the Lions decide to pick.

OT Larry Borom

The Lions like what Borom has to offer, but he doesn't seem to be the long-term solution for the tackle position. However, they could have that solution on the roster by the end of the week if they're able to add one of the top-end tackles in the draft.

With the tackle class being more top heavy this year, the Lions would be wise to get one early as there will likely be some good options available at their No. 17 overall pick. They could also control the board in some capacity by moving up.

Borom will be given every opportunity to compete for the job, and he may end up winning it regardless. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the team rleegates him to a swing tackle role if a rookie is able to come in and win the job.

CB Terrion Arnold

Arnold dealt with some turbulence this offseason stemming from an alleged incident in Florida in Februrary. He has maintained his innocence and there''s no confirmed evidence to indicate otherwise, so he's expected to contribute for Detroit in 2026.

However, he has been inconsistent in his two years with the Lions and needs to find a groove in his third season. The Lions have been linked to some cornerbacks, including one of the best ones in the entire draft in Tennessee's Jermod McCoy.

Arnold has the ability to live up to his first-round billing, but just hasn't been consistent enough in his two seasons. Because of this, the Lions could bring in strong reinforcements at the position this week.

EDGE D.J. Wonnum

Like Borom, Wonnum was brought in on a one-year deal earlier this offseason to account for the loss of a veteran. He's hoping to replace the impact that Al-Quadin Muhammad had, albeit with a different skill set.

However, the Lions could be looking for another pass-rusher in this year's draft. The team is pretty thin at the roster in terms of depth, and as a result could use another young option.

If they wait on this position until the later-rounds, Wonnum is more than likely safe. However, there could be some concern about whether or not he's in the starting lineup if the Lions go EDGE to start the Draft.