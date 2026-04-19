3 Proven Players Detroit Lions Could Trade For During Draft

The Detroit Lions enter the 2026 NFL Draft as legitimate playoff contenders with just a few clear-cut roster holes.

Subsequently, general manager Brad Holmes will have the opportunity to take a big swing for a proven veteran, if he so chooses to this upcoming week.

Holmes has never been afraid to make a draft-day deal, so it is likely he will package some of his nine current 2026 selections to execute a trade or two.

With that said, here are three impact players he and the organization could target via trade during the three-day draft.

Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby

If the Lions want to show they are truly all-in, they should do whatever it takes to land Crosby.

The five-time Pro Bowler, coming off a 10-sack season in Las Vegas, would be the perfect running mate for fellow Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson. And most importantly, lining up the Eastern Michigan product opposite Hutchinson would make Detroit legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

If the Raiders come calling, I’d be all ears if I were Brad Holmes. And I’d push all my trade chips into the middle of the table for Crosby, truly a difference-making talent at EDGE.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton meet on the field | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Denver Broncos TE Evan Engram

The Lions have built one of the league’s most dynamic offensive attacks. Yet, acquiring a capable pass-catching tight end like Engram could add another dimension to the team’s already potent passing game.

The two-time Pro Bowler brings a solid degree of athleticism and proven production, and would be an instant upgrade over Brock Wright (and recently acquired Tyler Conklin) as Detroit’s No. 2 tight end.

If the Broncos end up making Engram available, it wouldn’t hurt Holmes to dial up Sean Payton’s squad.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Kristian Fulton

Fulton had a disappointing debut campaign in Kansas City in 2025.

Injuries played a role, limiting the veteran corner to just eight games (two starts). In his abbreviated playing time, he permitted 10 catches on 18 targets, plus allowed an alarming 14.4 yards per completion and 33 yards after the catch.

He earned a 61.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts last season, including a 69.0 pass-coverage mark and a woeful 34.6 run-defense grade.

Yet, Fulton was productive in 2024 when he was a member of the L.A. Chargers. He recorded an interception and seven passes defensed, plus permitted 10.8 yards per reception and 101 yards after the catch.

For his efforts, he earned a 71.1 overall mark from PFF, along with a 67.9 pass-coverage grade and an impressive 79.3 run-defense mark.

If Fulton can revert to his pre-2025 form, he’d be a valued addition to the Lions’ secondary.