The Detroit Lions OnSI staff examines the takeaways from the Lions' devastating Week 12 loss to the Bears.

1. What did the Lions' loss to the Bears tell you about the team?

Christian Booher: This loss to Chicago told me that there are still questions that need to be answered with the team's defense. The secondary was exposed, even with D.J. Reed back albeit in a limited capacity. They had some moments defensively throughout the game, but they surrendered a pair of critical touchdown passes at the worst possible time.

Additionally, Thursday's loss serves as a reminder that mistakes can ultimately haunt the Lions. Each of their fourth-quarter taunting penalties had huge impacts, and Jameson Williams' drop directly led to a critical interception. These mistakes can haunt in high magnitude games.

Vito Chirco: It told me the defense is still flawed. And it probably will continue to struggle against teams with high-performing offenses. And because of such, I think the Lions will fail to make a Super Bowl run in 2026.

Emmett Matasovsky: The main takeaway I had is that this team still has not solved its pass defense woes. While the pressure is still at a high level with Aidan Hutchinson out, there were still too many open receivers and too many defensive pass-interference calls. Even with Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch back, the corners room is too weak to believe in the group come playoffs, when every team has strong quarterback play.

2. Is the defense too beaten up to be able to execute against good teams?

Booher: Right now, my answer is yes. Derrick Moore has been a nice spark, but without both Aidan Hutchinson and DJ Wonnum, the Lions just missed that extra jolt of energy in the pass-rush. Additionally, the shorthanded linebacking corps was really exposed by Chicago's passing game. They're still 8-3, and there's still talent on this roster, but it really is unfortunate seeing how this defense is playing and judging it against how they started the year with players like Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson.

Chirco: Yes. The injuries to Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson are of the catastrophic variety, and there's nothing Detroit can do to replace their production (especially with the trade deadline having passed). Subsequently, the Lions will be hard-pressed to make a deep playoff run this season.

Matasovsky: This is a tough question to answer. There are parts of the defense, particularly the defensive line, which play at a high level, despite an injury ending Skyler Gill-Howard's and Hutchinson’s seasons.

However, for the linebackers, it is very much the case. Thursday was an example of the linebackers unit being put on blast. This unit has lost too many players to perform optimally against high-caliber opponents. When three players that should see major playing time (Jack Campbell, Jimmy Rolder, Devin White) are all out, there is not much left for Detroit. The corners are a separate issue, and their saving grace could be D.J. Reed getting back up to speed after a few weeks out. However, that is a far cry from a shutdown unit.

3. How culpable for the Lions' loss to the Bears is the coaching staff?

Booher: I think both coordinators share some blame for the loss. On the offensive side, abandoning the run was a befuddling decision late in the game. I think the play-calling got too aggressive with the passing concepts, and while they got a favorable matchup on that fourth-down with Gibbs against a linebacker, it ultimately didn't work out.

Defensively, Kelvin Sheppard put his group in too many unfavorable matchups. There was a lot of man coverage on the outside, and Rock Ya-Sin got beaten twice in critical moments. Additionally, there appeared to be too many miscommunications, as the flats were left open way too often.

Chirco: I think Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is a bit culpable since he failed to make proper adjustments as the Bears’ Rome Odunze and D'Andre Swift kept shredding the defense. And I know there might've been a controversial call or two made by Dan Campbell and Drew Petzing on the offensive side. However, I still blame the players a lot more than the coaches for the Week 12 loss. The players are the ones paid to make plays, and they simply did not make enough of them in the fourth quarter of the Thanksgiving Day tilt.

Matasovsky: This is one where there is a clear case of player execution not meeting the standard, in my eyes. Two routine drops, two unnecessary taunting penalties, four false starts and a missed extra point (from one of the taunting calls) are all situations that the players are responsible for themselves.

That said, at the end of the day, it is the coaches’ ship to run. The lack of mental discipline was apparent. Additionally, the Lions choked away a multiple-possession lead three separate times, alongside letting another two-minute drill score. That falls on coaching. If I am assigning blame, I will say 60/40 with the players creating the loss.

4. Who disappointed more: Lions’ offense or Lions’ defense against Bears?

Booher: I think the defense. Offensively, Detroit did what they had to do with the exception of that interception, and their stars showed up. Jahmyr Gibbs went over 200 rushing yards and scored three times, while Amon-Ra St. Brown was phenomenal in the passing game. Defensively, Detroit had some moments, and the injuries they're dealing with definitely lower the bar of expectation, but they completely faltered in the fourth quarter and ultimately squandered the game.

Chirco: I know the Lions’ offense basically stalled in the final quarter Thursday. However, I can't fault the offense when it scores 35 points, which should be enough to beat any NFL team. That's why I place the blame for the loss squarely on the defense, which faltered down the stretch yet again against a big-time opponent.

Matasovsky: The offense had crucial letdowns, mainly the aforementioned two drops and four false starts. However, scoring 35 points should win a team the game. The defense let me down, although I recognize their injured status while going against an elite offensive play caller and rising star of a quarterback.

The defense folded one too many times and committed multiple costly mistakes, along with letting Caleb Williams escape one too many times, for me to not put this on the defense. Additionally, the flat coverage, or really, the lack of flat coverage, makes this an easy decision.

5. Early thoughts on the Lions’ Week 13 matchup against the Falcons?

Booher: This matchup with the Falcons is shaping up to be a showcase of the league's two best running backs. Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs fuel their respective offenses, and it will be exciting to see them square off. I think plenty of big plays could be in store on the ground, and while Detroit has the better roster, the Falcons have enough offensive weapons to keep things interesting.



Chirco: I believe that Detroit will bounce back and get back to its winning ways against the Falcons. Atlanta is hardly one of the league's most proficient offensive attacks, ranking just 23rd in the NFL in points scored (20.1 points per game). So, I think the Week 13 contest will offer Detroit a prime opportunity to get back on track a bit defensively.

Matasovsky: Atlanta has many talented pieces that can expose a poor Lions defense, so I am intrigued to see this matchup. Michael Penix Jr. has been a player I have monitored since his freshman season of college, and when he is healthy, he is a force. However, that has yet to fully click for the Washington product.

This is an underachieving team so far, combined with a defense that is not exactly shutting opponents down. However, their pieces suggest that things could slide into place. Naturally, the pessimistic side of me is pointing towards the team figuring out next week with Detroit on the opposite sidelines.