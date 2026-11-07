Two Detroit Lions Must Pay The Price For Taunting Against Vikings

Two Detroit Lions offensive weapons are lighter in the wallet, following their Week 9 victory against the Minnesota Vikings

Wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams were both fined $11,941 for taunting calls against their division rival.

This season, the league has again emphasized that taunting calls will be strictly enforced, sending teams' multiple memos that express just how important sportsmanship is to the growth of the game.

The New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys were each fined a total of $500,000, following a joint practice that was marred due to several brawls during training camp.

“The Competition Committee has made sportsmanship–including at joint practices–a point of emphasis over the past several years,” the NFL shared in a released statment. “All clubs were reminded by memo prior to training camp of their responsibility in preventing unsportsmanlike behavior at joint practices that has the potential to result in injury.”

According to Front Office Sports, "There were 28 taunting penalties called league-wide last season. That was up from 21 such penalties in the 2024 season; 18 in 2023; and 22 in 2022, though players were warned about the taunting rules before the 2025 season started. The recent high came with 61 taunting penalties called in the 2021 season."

With sportsmanship being a point of emphasis, it is interesting that Detroit's offensive leaders both continue to spin the football regularly, even after earning first-downs.

"I know Troy addressed this in the annual video that all of the clubs see during training camp from the standpoint of our taunting was up in 2024," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent back in 2025. "Unsportsmanlike gestures, whether they were either simulating either shooting a gun or brandishing of a gun or inappropriate gestures like a throat-slash or unfortunate sexual gestures that were made, those were up almost 133 percent. The officials have made it a point of emphasis to all of the clubs.”

Week 9 Uniform

Against Miami, the Lions revealed on social media the team will be donning all-blue uniforms at Hard Rock Stadium.

It was expected the team would be wearing a dark color, as the Dolphins previously announced they would be donning their all-white home uniform.

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