3 Lions Players Under Most Pressure Against Dolphins

The Detroit Lions head into their Week 9 matchup with the Miami Dolphins needing increased contributions from multiple players.

With a plethora of injuries creating opportunities across Detroit's defense, three players, in particular, will face heightened pressure to produce.

Without further ado, here are those three players who need to step up as Dan Campbell's squad looks to capture a third straight win.

EDGE Derrick Moore

The Lions will need Moore to step up in the absence of DJ Wonnum, who was ruled out for Sunday's contest with Miami with a concussion. Wonnum suffered the ailment a week ago after colliding with Detroit safety Brian Branch on a tackle attempt of Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson.

Moore went on to log a career-high 22 defensive snaps last week against Minnesota, recording two total tackles and earning a 61.1 Pro Football Focus overall grade for his efforts.

The 2026 second-round pick is still looking to make a name for himself, and will have a prime opportunity to do so in the Lions’ Week 9 tilt with the Dolphins.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Just like Wonnum, Rodriguez has a chance to earn additional playing time this week due to an injury at his position. Most notably, the Lions lost Jack Campbell to a gruesome neck injury which has caused him to spend this week in a local Detroit hospital. Plus, rookie Jimmy Rolder, the Lions’ fourth-round draft choice this past April, suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in the Week 8 contest with Minnesota.

Subsequently, Rodriguez will be relied upon in a much bigger fashion Sunday afternoon against the Dolphins. This far this season, the fifth-year linebacker has amassed 18 total tackles and two QB hits. Plus, he's earned an 82.7 PFF overall mark for his efforts across 120 total snaps.

He needs to be a constant presence in Miami's backfield in this Week 9 matchup.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

In recent weeks, Ya-Sin has found himself in a cornerbacks rotation with the likes of Roger McCreary, Khalil Dorsey and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. It's resulted in improved play from the Lions’ defensive backs group and increased overall production from defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit.

You can almost certainly bet that Ya-Sin will receive an increased amount of playing time in Detroit's Week 9 affair with the Dolphins, though. With D.J. Reed going down with a hip injury last week against Minnesota, Ya-Sin will need to step up his play and be much better than he has been all season long.

Through six games in 2026, the veteran defensive back has yet to record a single pass defensed or interception. And for his efforts, he's earned a measly 46.7 PFF overall grade, ranking 91st out of 103 qualified cornerbacks.

Ya-Sin will have a terrific opportunity to get back on track against Miami's lackluster pass attack (30th in passing yards).

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast ,head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok , subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.