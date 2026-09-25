Two Detroit Lions Ruled Out Against Jets

The Detroit Lions revealed their official injury designation report, ahead of their Week 3 contest against the New York Jets at Ford Field.

As expected, offensive guard Ben Bartch and safety Thomas Harper have been officially ruled out.

Dan Campbell indicated Christian Izien, who signed with the Lions in the offseason, has been working diligently at practice. New addition Bishop Fitzgerald also is working to learn the defensive scheme.

Rookie Keith Abney is also in the mix for playing time at safety, according to the former NFL tight end.

“It can be, but I'll say this about Abney, man. For a rookie, he's a pretty dang smart, conscientious, aware football player that's got a ton of room to really take off," said Campbell. "So, that's a good sign. But yeah, it can be. He's young. He's another one. He just needs reps and reps. But, if we need it, that'll be a guy who may have to go in for us.”

One of the key points of emphasis defensively will again be to try and contain a quarterback that is elusive that can evade the pocket.

Geno Smith has been able to find success at Ford Field, when he played with the Seattle Seahawks.

“That's a point of emphasis is keeping him in there, because he has, he's come in here, and had some really good games against us, played really good football," said Campbell. "He is doing a good job of this whole thing about them possessing the football and finding completions, taking the shots when they're there, just playing smart football. Man, he's doing it. He's proving he will sit in the pocket and he's looking for it. He's fearless that way, he's got that.

"But we cannot let him get out," Campbell added. "I mean, if he makes throws in the pocket, then we’ve got to fight the next play. At least we gave ourselves a chance, but if we let him get out of there in the open field and run or find a throw downfield because he broke contain, that's where that could be problematic. So, it's a point of emphasis, certainly.”

Lions' Week 3 injury report

OG Ben Bartch -- Foot (Out)

Safety Thomas Harper -- Ankle (Out)

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