Detroit Lions Injury Updates: Mahogany, Miller, Bartch, Harper

The Detroit Lions are expected to have their injured starting offensive linemen back who missed the Bills game last week for the Week 3 home contest against the New York Jets.

Head coach Dan Campbell, speaking to reporters prior to practice on Friday, indicated Christian Mahogany and Blake Miller are trending in the right direction to return after battling injuries.

Guard Ben Bartch and safety Thomas Harper are not trending in the right direction and are likely to be miss the game.

Defensive backs Christian Izien, Jalen Mills and Bishop Fitzgerald all have an opportunity to play next to veteran Chuck Clark, should Harper be officially ruled out. Campbell indicated rookie Keith Abney is an option, but is continuing to need more and more reps in practice and in the regular season.

Mills would need to elevated from the practice squad, as he was signed earlier this week when Avonte Maddox was lost for the 2026 season.

Impact of offensive line injuries on play-calling

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was asked earlier this week how the injuries to starters along the offensive line impacted his play-calling.

“I think my job as a play-caller is always to say, 'Hey, here's who we have available. How do I put them in the best position?' And that's highlighting the elite players and protecting the ones that maybe are not as talented. But at the end of the day, if they're on this roster, I expect them to go out there and play at a high level," said Petzing. "I think that's my message before the season started. As you said, nobody's going to feel sorry for us.

"The reality is in this league, people are going to get hurt. It's a very violent sport. It's the unfortunate reality of the sport. I think one of the things we need to do as coaches to help affect the game is to manage that and make sure that we put those guys in position to continue to allow us to have success."

Review of Blake Miller

The first-year lineman missed his first career game against the Bills, despite efforts to return to the lineup quickly after getting injured in Week 1.

Petzing expressed he was pleased with the first-round pick against the Saints.

“I think a lot of what we saw throughout training camp and preseason, he doesn't look like a rookie out there. I think he's really composed," said Petzing. "I think he plays the next play. I think he's behind his pads. I think his feet are in the right place. His eyes are in the right place. He does a great job of learning the game plan and communicating with Tate (Ratledge) there next to him at guard. So was really pleased with the first game and only want to see that continue to extend here as we go.”

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