Detroit Lions Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report: Safety Injured

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field at the teams Allen Park Performance Center to begin their preparations against the New York Jets.

During the brief portion of practice that is open to local reporters, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, safety Thomas Harper and offensive lineman Ben Bartch were not spotted.

With Avonte Maddox being forced to miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season, Detroit is currently a little thin at the safety position.

Christian Izien and Chuck Clark have playing experience, and very likely could be paired together in a pivotal game against a familiar foe.

General manager Brad Holmes added Jalen Mills to the teams practice squad and signed Bishop Fitzgerald off of the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.

Dan Campbell was asked prior to practice what he liked about the 23-year-old coming out of college during the NFL pre-draft process.

“Yeah, when he was coming out, he was somebody that really caught our eyes and we were kind of back and forth on him and that whole draft process about, 'If you are, where do you take him? What is it?' Which speaks volumes about him," said Campbell. "He's a football player and he's somebody that, he's got some versatility to him. We felt like he's got some range, can play top-down, and he's intriguing to us. So, those guys we always keep tabs on. If they were somebody we had a draftable grade on and they come available, let's get a look at them.”

Christian Mahogany and Blake Miller both returned to practice and have an opportunity to play against the Jets in Week 3.

The former NFL tight end explained earlier this week that he was not discouraged with the 1-1 start to the season.

"You get a little bit better and the floor begins to rise on where you're at. And so no, listen, I'm not discouraged. And to me, it's always been pretty black and white," said Campbell. "These are the issues and this is what we've got to do to correct them and we will correct them. And if we can't, then we'll find the right guys to correct them and we get better.”

Lions' Week 3 Wednesday injury report

Lions Wednesday practice report: pic.twitter.com/l8e6LjoeEJ — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 23, 2026

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