Two Most Disappointing Lions Players After Week 2

The Detroit Lions are off to a 1-1 start in the 2026 season, with plenty of highs and lows along the way.

In Week 1, the team shot out to an early lead but had to hold off a furious rally from the Saints to win in overtime. They then turned around and struggled early against the Buffalo Bills on a short week, which led to a 41-31 defeat to even their record.

Now, the Lions are facing a pivotal early season tilt against the New York Jets in Week 3 at home at Ford Field. They have a chance to boost their momentum over the next several weeks, and could get a huge lift from an uptick in production from certain players.

Relative to expectations, two of their most disappointing players early in the season have been wide receivers Jameson Williams and defensive end D.J. Wonnum. Both players could immensely help the team's fortunes with big performances in Week 3 and moving forward.

Here's a breakdown of what's gone wrong for both players, and how they can help right the ship after some early season struggles.

WR Jameson Williams

Williams has put up meager numbers to start the year, with six catches for 78 yards on 13 targets through the first two games. He had a tough showing in the opener, with multiple drops as well as a fumble on a reverse that the team was fortunately able to recover.

When he's at his best, Williams takes the offense to an entirely new level due to his speed and ability to stretch the field vertically. He can be a weapon for the offense both as a receiver and a rusher, and could take Drew Petzing's group to new heights.

After signing a three-year extension prior to last season, expectations are high for Williams moving forward. Amon-Ra St. Brown is the team's top option, but Williams has made a reputation for being a reliable second option as well as a big play threat.

Through two games, he hasn't been able to deliver that element to the offense. While he's had a modest start, the expectation for what he can deliver has been much higher and there's more pressure on him to produce.

DE D.J. Wonnum

Wonnum was signed this offseason to be the defensive end opposite of standout Aidan Hutchinson. Though Hutchinson has had a big start to the year with three sacks in two games, Wonnum has yet to deliver a takedown in his first two appearances as a Lion.

The veteran was billed as an ideal compliment for Hutchinson, but that hasn't showed up early in the season. Wonnum has three total pressures on 66 pass-rush snaps with a pass-rush win rate of 8.1 percent.

While Wonnum has never been billed as an elite, game-wrecking option off the edge, he can provide some stability and showed his pop as a pass-rusher in the preseason with a sack against the Commanders.

Rookie Derrick Moore is also struggling out of the gate, which puts more pressure on Wonnum to be more active in this role to help the Lions' defense.