Detroit Lions Week 3 Updated Depth Chart Against Jets

The Detroit Lions are set to take on the New York Jets back home at Ford Field on Sunday.

After a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football last week, the Lions have had some extra time to prepare for their AFC East foe. The Jets enter the game at 1-1 after an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit has some depth concerns after some injuries have further depleted their secondary, which leaves them in a tough spot heading into Sunday's game.

Here's an updated look at the Lions' depth chart heading into Week 3.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff.

Backup: Joshua Dobbs.

Goff quietly had one of his best recent performances with four touchdowns against the Bills. While it came mostly too little, too late, the rhythm he got into is an overall positive sign for his connection with new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. The Lions would benefit greatly if he starts in that same groove Sunday.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs.

Backup: Sione Vaki.

Reserve: Jacob Saylors.

Injured: Isiah Pacheco (Injured reserve).

Detroit is still searching for a reliable second option behind Gibbs, who has carried a heavy workload through the first two games. Vaki has shown some upside with the ball in his hands, but needs to prove more in pass-protection before taking on a bigger role.

Wide receivers

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa.

Backups: Tom Kennedy, Tay Martin.

Injured: Kendrick Law (Injured reserve).

Detroit needs one of Williams or TeSlaa to step up in the coming weeks to add more depth to the passing game. They have a combined eight catches through two games, and if the Lions are able to get one or both of them going it would add another element of firepower to Detroit's passing game.

Tight end

Starter: Sam LaPorta.

Backup: Brock Wright.

Reserves: Tyler Conklin, Jackson Meeks.

LaPorta caught a touchdown last week and remains among the highest-volume pass-catchers along with St. Brown and Gibbs through the first two games. Wright has been featured heavily as a run-blocker, while Conklin has been limited mostly to jumbo packages. Meeks, meanwhile, has been a core special teamer with limited offensive usage.

Tackle

Starters: Penei Sewell (left), Blake Miller (right).

Backup: Larry Borom.

Miller was not listed with an injury designation for Sunday's game, which is an indication that he should return to the starting lineup. Detroit missed him against the Bills, as Borom really struggled in his first start. Against a solid Jets defense, Miller will have another tough test awaiting him in his second career start.

Guard

Starters: Christian Mahogany (left), Tate Ratledge (right).

Backup: Miles Frazier.

Injured: Ben Bartch (Out, Foot).

The back-and-forth continues at guard, as Mahogany returns while Bartch has been ruled out. Mahogany played just 11 snaps in the opener before leaving with an injury, so staying healthy and proving he belongs will be key to keeping the left guard job when he and Bartch both return to full health.

Center

Starter: Juice Scruggs

Backup: Seth McLaughlin OR Tate Ratledge.

Injured: Cade Mays (Injured reserve).

Scruggs continues to hold his own at the position in Mays' absence. McLaughlin was signed to the active roster, giving the Lions another depth option on the interior as he could play center or guard in a pinch. Ratledge remains available as a backup center in the case of an injury.

Interior defensive line

Starters: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams.

Backups: Skyler Gill-Howard, Levi Onwuzurike.

Reserve: Mekhi Wingo.

Williams performed well despite not making many flashy plays in Thursday's game against the Bills, as he has been an ideal run-stuffer through the first two outings. He pairs nicely with McNeill, and the team has shown a willingness to rotate Gill-Howard in on passing downs.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum.

Backups: Tyler Lacy, Derrick Moore.

Reserves: Eric O’Neill, Ahmed Hassanein.

Injured: Payton Turner (Injured reserve).

Hutchinson has been mostly as advertised with three sacks in two games, but the defense needs to get more production from others at this position. Moore has been struggling out of the gate, so Sunday could be an opportunity for him to get into a groove. If this group can pressure Smith, it would be a huge asset for the defense as a group.

Linebackers

Starters: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Devin White.

Backups: Malcolm Rodriguez, Trevor Nowaske, Amen Ogbongbemiga (Practice squad elevation).

Reserve: Jimmy Rolder.

Injured: Damone Clark (Injured reserve).

The Lions released Joe Bachie, bringing him back on the practice squad shortly after. While he remains in the organization, Ogbongbemiga is the elevation for this week and will likely contribute on special teams.

It will be interesting to see when the Lions elect to get Rolder going, as he's yet to make his NFL debut. Meanwhile, the rotation of their top five options remains the same with White likely still holding a small edge of Rodriguez to be the third option.

Cornerbacks

Starters: D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Roger McCreary (Nickel).

Backups: Keith Abney II, Khalil Dorsey, Ennis Rakestraw.

The Lions' secondary has been under a lot of scrutiny early in the year, and Sunday will be another opportunity for them to put some of those doubts to rest. The nickel position could belong to McCreary this week, as Christian Izien will be needed at safety due to the plethora of injuries.

With all the injuries in the secondary, Abney could return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch last week. It could also be an opportunity for Rakestraw, who has yet to appear in a game this year.

Safeties

Starters: Chuck Clark, Christian Izien.

Backups: Jalen Mills (Practice squad elevation), Bishop Fitzgerald.

Injured: Kerby Joseph (PUP), Brian Branch (PUP), Avonte Maddox (Injured reserve), Thomas Harper (Injured reserve).

Maddox and Harper were both placed on injured reserve this week, with Maddox set to be out for the season. As a result, the Lions are elevating Mills from the practice squad and will have Fitzgerald available after poaching him off of the Steelers' practice squad this week.

With Fitzgerald being so new, he could be a healthy scratch this week as he acclimates to the system. However, with how low they are on depth, the Lions may have no choice but to have the undrafted free agent out of USC available.

Specialists

Kicker: Jake Bates.

Punter: Jack Fox.

Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten.

Kick returners: Jacob Saylors, Tom Kennedy.

Punt returner: Tom Kennedy.

No changes to the special teams units at this time. Detroit will be looking to get more consistent execution out of their special teams units after some struggles both in the kickoff and kick return units early on in the season.