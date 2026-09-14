What Detroit Lions Snap Counts Reveal Against New Orleans Saints

Here are the playing time percentages of the Detroit Lions who suited up against the New Orleans Saints.

Rookie defensive end Derrick Moore was not used as much as many would have expected, as he only played 18 defensive snaps.

The eye-opening number for the Lions was the 34 total touches for running back Jahmyr Gibbs. He played 57 offensive snaps and received the football on over half of the plays the Lions' offense ran in Week 1.

Defensively, the team is going to need to figure out how to maneuver this week, as the unit was on the field for 90 plays. The Saints were able to extend drives in the second half, keeping many of Detroit's defenders on the field for over 70 snaps.

Linebackers Devin White and Malcolm Rodriguez were used in a linebacker rotation to start the season, with Rodriguez playing just two more snaps than the new free agent addition.

Rookie Skyler Gill-Howard, making his NFL debut, played more than Tyleik Williams.

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff: (77) 100%

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs: (57) 74%

Sione Vaki: (22) 29%, 24 special teams snaps (71%)

Jacob Saylors: 24 special teams snaps (71%)

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (69), 90%

Jameson Williams: (65) 84%

Isaac TeSlaa: (52) 68%, Eight special teams snaps (25%)

Tay Martin: 24 special teams snaps (71%)

Tom Kennedy: 11 special teams snaps (32%)

Tight ends

Sam LaPorta: (62) 81%

Brock Wright: (39) 51%, 11 special teams snaps (32%)

Tyler Conklin: (10) 13%

Jackson Meeks: 18 special teams snaps 53%

Offensive line

Blake Miller: (77) 100%, Five special teams snaps (15%)

Juice Scruggs: (77) 100%, Five special teams snaps (15%)

Penei Sewell: (77) 100%, Five special teams snaps (15%)

Tate Ratledge: (77) 100%, Five special teams snaps (15%)

Ben Bartch: (66) 86%, Five special teams snaps (15%)

Christian Mahogany: (11) 14%

Larry Borom: (9) 12%, Five special teams snaps (15%)

Miles Frazier: Five special teams snaps (15%)

Defensive line

Alim McNeill: (83) 92%, Five special teams snaps (15%)

Aidan Hutchinson: (75) 83%

D.J. Wonnum: (69) 77%, Five special teams snaps (15%)

Skyler Gill-Howard: (47) 52%, Five special teams snaps (15%)

Tyleik Williams: (35) 39%, Five special teams snaps (15%)

Derrick Moore: (18) 20%

Tyler Lacy: (15) 17%

Ben Stille: (9) 10%

Eric O'Neill: (4) 4%, 17 special teams snaps (50%)

Linebackers

Jack Campbell: (90) 100%, Five special teams snaps (15%)

Derrick Barnes: (77) 86%, 13 special teams snaps (38%)

Malcolm Rodriguez: (20) 22%, 19 special teams snaps (56%)

Devin White: (18) 20%

Trevor Nowaske: (8) 9% — 29 special teams snaps (85%)

Joe Bachie: 18 special teams snaps (53%)

Cornerbacks

Rock Ya-Sin: (89) 99%, Five special teams snaps (15%)

D.J. Reed: (89) 99%

Roger McCreary: (39) 43%, 16 special teams snaps (47%)

Keith Abney: (25) 28%, Five special teams snaps (15%)

Khalil Dorsey: 23 special teams snaps (68%)

Safeties

Avonte Maddox: (85) 94%

Thomas Harper: (54) 60% — 17 special teams snaps (50%)

Chuck Clark: (41) 46% — Five special teams snaps (15%)

Specialists

Jack Fox: 12 special teams snaps (35%)

Hogan Hatten: 12 special teams snaps (35%)

Jake Bates: 11 special teams snaps (32%)