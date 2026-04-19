What Giants Trading Dexter Lawrence Means For Detroit Lions

For the first time since wide receiver Randy Moss was dealt to the Raiders, a veteran non-quarterback was part of a trade that included a top-10 draft selection.

The New York Giants, an opponent on the Detroit Lions' 2026 schedule, dealt veteran nose tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals, in exchange for the the No. 10 overall pick in the draft.

New Giants head coach John Harbaugh quickly moved on from a player who clearly did not want to play for the NFC East squad any longer.

Sports Illustrated noted that it made much sense why the team attended the personal workout of Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson.

At pick No. 5, that selection did not make much sense. Now that the Giants have the No. 10 overall pick as well, the team could target the talented wideout.

This year, Detroit will again host the Giants. In 2025, the Lions were able to leave Ford Field with a 34-27 victory.

As NFL writer Conor Orr explained, "At first glance, it’s impossible not to see the Giants as overwhelming victors here. Optical wins are often short lived, but the incoming John Harbaugh era has swiftly rid itself of a player who expressed a disinterest in playing there and will be quickly replaced by two top-five picks for the fan base to obsess over all spring. Harbaugh is still in a tone-setting phase of employment and opted for a fast resolution on Lawrence."

Back in 2022, the Giants also had two top-10 picks, but the team did not reap the rewards that many supporters were expecting.

The team used the two picks on pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5 and offensive lineman Evan Neal at No. 7. Thibodeaux could be available for NFL teams, as his name has been linked in numerous trade rumors for months.

Detroit hired former Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka this offseason.

The former NFL quarterback is rising in the coaching ranks, and should provide the Lions another solid voice among the offensive coaching staff.

The Giants feature wideout Malik Nabers and a young quarterback in Jaxson Dart. Adding another offensive weapon could make things even more difficult for Detroit to get the victory this fall.

The full 2026 schedule is set to be released in the middle of May.

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