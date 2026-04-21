What Jared Goff Said About Start of Detroit Lions Offseason Workouts

The Detroit Lions have now gathered at the team's Allen Park Performance Center for a couple weeks of offseason workouts.

This week, many team's have started to gather to begin Phase 1 of the the league's offseason program. Team's that hired new a new head coach were allowed to start a little earlier.

This early phase of the offseason does not involve football drills, but simply lifting weights and running out on the practice field.

Veteran quarterback Jared Goff, speaking with the Detroit Lions Free Press at a football camp held over this past weekend, shared what it meant to get back together with teammates and to spend some time with new coaches added to the team.

"Yeah, it will be great to get together. We've had some great conversations up until this point," said Goff. "To be able to get together in the same room, hang out and talk ball and get on the same page. Have guys in the building and working out. All that stuff is great. I'm excited for it."

The 31-year-old is entering his sixth season as the leader under center. Detroit parted ways with John Morton and hired Drew Petzing to be the team's next offensive coordinator.

Goff indicated he looks forward a little more to Phase Two, where players can get out on the field and actually participate in football-related activities.

"Well, the next two weeks is really just lifting and running," said Goff. "Pretty limited on what we are allowed to do. As soon as Phase Two starts we can get on the field and really start digging into some stuff. That is what I am looking forward to."

The playbook is not expected to change a significant amount, but the verbiage could have a couple of new wrinkles. Being that most team's run similar offensive players, what they will be called and new added variations will be discussed in meetings.

The Lions' video team has already released content highlighting the players returning, even running a prank on players, having them be handled an expensive camera lens, only to have it fall on the ground.

The lens, however, was a prop and was merely a cup that was not nearly as valuable.

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