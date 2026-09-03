Why Detroit Lions Kept UDFA Defensive End on Current 53-Man Roster

Heading into the 2026 season, the Detroit Lions were aiming to revamp their defensive line. General manager Brad Holmes has been in search of defenders to play and excel opposite of Aidan Hutchinson for the past couple of seasons.

Among the players who performed well all throughout training camp was undrafted free agent Eric O'Neill.

The 23-year-old has playmaking instincts and the desired intangibles that caught the attention of the coaching staff. His versatility also made him an ideal candidate to keep on the initial 53-man roster.

Holmes was asked this week why it was important to keep O'Neill on the roster.

"There's an emphasis to, we wanted to add more juice and more ability to get after the quarterback this past cycle," said Holmes. "But, Eric O'Neill, look, there's alway, when you get into undrafted free agency, there's always a handful of guys that you want to make sure you really, really get for various type of reasons. And Eric O'Neill was one of those guys."

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Holmes added. "He's a very high-motor player, he's very instinctive. He's a better athlete than his numbers may indicate and he gets the most out of himself. He's just one of those guys that we knew that he was going to fit right in here in terms of what we're about from a culture standpoint. And he took advantage of his opportunities and it worked out well for him.”

Strong point of defense

Assistant general manager Ray Agnew expressed the defensive line should be a strength of the team, highlighted by the play of Alim McNeill, who had a really strong training camp.

"I would say it's a strong point of the defense. Alim (McNeill), he’s played as good as anybody in the League right now and Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch is the real deal off the edge," said Agnew. "Tyleik’s (Williams) growing into a heck of a football player. D.J. Wonnum is bringing that veteran presence along with Derrick Moore, the young kid we drafted for Michigan. I think that group is going to be very vital for us this year, and I think they're going to put up a strong effort. I’m really, really, really excited about that group.”

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