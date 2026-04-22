Why Detroit Lions May Not Be Able to Land Top 2026 Draft Target

The Detroit Lions, who currently sit with the No. 17 overall pick in the NFL Draft, may face a significant dilemma, based on their current draft positioning.

It is quite evident what the team needs are heading into the draft. In the majority of mock drafts released leading up to this point, a significant amount have projected the Lions to land an offensive tackle.

Other teams certainly are aware of the Lions needs, plus there is an expectation several offensive linemen could be targeted in the first-round of this year's draft.

Speaking on NFL Network, insider Ian Rapoport shared what the Lions dilemma could be, when the first-round of the draft officially kicks off.

“I think it’s pretty clear the Lions have a need, maybe a significant need for an offensive tackle and a lot of teams know this. Now the Lions have said, ‘We may not take a tackle,’ but I think it’s fair to say teams believe they will," said Rapoport. "And you have several teams right behind the Lions, teams like the Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and several others who have done a lot of work on the top tackles. Do they try to jump in front of the Lions to get one of the top tackles?”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Attempting to ID potential trade spots in the first round, looking right around No. 15 and 16. pic.twitter.com/0ztymwq1VA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2026

Could general manager Brad Holmes decide to trade up?

The team has not shied away from being aggressive to land their top target, but the cost could be steep, including the possibility of team's asking for the Lions second-round pick this year to move up. (No. 50).

Monroe Freeling is considered to be a better prospect than Kadyn Proctor. The Georgia offensive tackle is not expected to be available at No. 17.

Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa may end up slipping down in the draft due to reported issues with his back, which could cause team's to pass on targeting him early, due to their concerns he may require surgery down the road.

The opportunity for the Lions to trade down in the first-round presents an opportunity to still land a productive player and to add potentially add a third-round pick, which Detroit does not currently possess.

While there is a certain element of the draft that is unpredictable, the Lions certainly have run through these various scenarios and will act accordingly.

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