Alabama OT Is Betting Favorite For Detroit Lions at Pick No. 17

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. EST from Pittsburgh, with the Las Vegas Raiders on the clock at No. 1 overall.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the overwhelming odds-on-favorite to be taken No. 1, with −20000 odds (per DraftKings).

The Detroit Lions, equipped with nine total picks throughout the three-day draft, will pick for the first time at No. 17 overall.

While the Lions enter the draft with needs at multiple positions, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes is highly expected to take an offensive lineman with the organization's first pick.

If you don't believe me, just take a look at the odds for the No. 17 pick on DraftKings.

Currently, Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor is the odds-on-favorite to be selected by Detroit with the pick, possessing +265 odds. He is followed by fellow offensive linemen Monroe Freeling (+300), Vega Ioane (+750) and Spencer Fano (+900). And rounding out the top five is Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy (+1100).

Checking in at 6-foot-7, 352 pounds, Proctor is the definition of a big-bodied lineman who would fill a massive need at left tackle for Detroit.

And DraftKings is hardly alone in believing the Crimson Tide lineman would be a fit for the offensive tackle-needy Lions.

In fact, Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo believes Proctor will be coveted by Dan Campbell's squad Thursday night.

“Veteran left tackle Taylor Decker requested, and was granted, his release from the organization in March. The Lions now possess a massive need at tackle, with talks of moving All-Pro Penei Sewell to the left side,” Melo writes. “Drafting Proctor would allow the Lions to keep Sewell at his comfortable right tackle position. Proctor certainly meets Dan Campbell's requirements for offensive line play, with his massive frame, length, and aggressive knock-back power.”

In recent weeks, Proctor and Freeling have been the two most commonly mocked players to the Lions at No. 17. So, neither of them would be a surprise for fans and pundits alike.

And I believe the same can be said about Ioane and Fano, two other standout linemen who have been favorite targets of Detroit in mock drafts.

Of the five aforementioned players for the Lions at No. 17, McCoy would be the most surprising selection.

Although Detroit has a need in the defensive backfield (and arguably at both corner and safety), it's not expected that Holmes & Co. will address the CB position until at least Day 2 of the draft.

On Day 2 (Friday), the Lions will pick for the first time at No. 50 overall.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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