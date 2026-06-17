Why Lions Newly Signed UFL Wide Receiver Adds Competition, Size

With mandatory minicamp coming to the end, the Detroit Lions have added more wide receiver competition for training camp.

After reports indicated that the Lions were signing a pair of UFL wide receivers from the Louisville Kings, they added a third on Wednesday in the form of Tay Martin, who played this spring for the Columbus Aviators.

For the Aviators, Martin recorded 42 receptions for 483 yards and two touchdowns during the 2026 spring season. He was one of the league's top performers, as he ranked third in receptions and seventh in receiving yards.

At 6-foot-1, 184 pounds, Martin offers intriguing size that could compliment Detroit's top receivers such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Currently, the Lions' top of the depth chart is made up of St. Brown, Willliams and Isaac TeSlaa with players such as veteran Greg Dortch and second-year wideout Dominic Lovett looking to earn roles.

With the moves Detroit has made, head coach Dan Campbell is clearly allowing competition to play out within the room and allow these newcomers the opportunity to earn a spot with the organization.

Lions announce roster moves:



Signed WR Tay Martin, WR Tarik Black and WR Lucky Jackson.



Placed WR Kendrick Law on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/kjhpWEgPlt — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 17, 2026

An undrafted free agent in the 2022 draft class, Martin played his college days at Washington State and Oklahoma State. He has had stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders in the past.

In his career, he has appeared in seven NFL games, most recently three with the Washington Commanders in 2025. He has caught three career passes for 72 yards, with the first of those being a 49-yard touchdown in 2024 for the Titans.

Martin is the third UFL receiver the Lions added, joining Lucky Jackson and Tarik Black. In a corresponding move, the Lions officially placed rookie wide receiver Kendrick Law on season-ending injured reserve after he suffered a torn ACL earlier in offseason workouts.

After beginning his college career at Washington State and playing a modest role, Martin transferred to Oklahoma State for his final two campaigns. He had his biggest year as a senior, catching 80 passes for 1,046 yards and 10 scores.

In addition to working out for the Lions, Martin had workouts with the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints after the UFL's season came to a close with the United Bowl on Saturday.

Detroit has had some success finding players from spring leagues such as the UFL and now-defunct XFL, with kicker Jake Bates being a prime example. Maurice Alexander, who spent parts of three years with the Lions' organization before joining the Bears, was also a player the Lions signed after playing in the spring.

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