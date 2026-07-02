Zach Zenner Talks 'Big Implications' of Terrion Arnold Arrest
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A former Detroit Lions running back has shared his thoughts regarding the potential ramifications financially for cornerback Terrion Arnold, following being charged and arrested in an alleged robbery and kidnapping case.
Zach Zenner, who played in Detroit from 2015-2018, is currently a public speaker, nutritionist and NFL agent.
As a result of language that is typically included in NFL contracts, the former first-round pick could have his future guaranteed money voided, and the team could seek to reclaim other bonuses and monies paid out in the past.
"Terrion Arnold's imprisonment, released by the Lions, posting million dollar bail, all that has been dominated in the news these past couple of days. Certainly sending support his way, no matter which way this goes, because he's already lost a lot," said Zenner. "And one of those things maybe his guaranteed money."
Arnold inked a four-year, $14,343,710 fully guaranteed contract in 2024 that included a $7,251,788 signing bonus. He had a little less than $5 million that was due in guarantees over the course of the next two years.
Additional Detroit Lions Insider Analysis: How Much Salary Cap Space Was Saved by Cutting Terrion Arnold?
As Zenner explained on social media, "One of the interesting things about the story, for me, is the implications this has on this contract, because first round picks receive guaranteed money. And Tarrant Arnold was due $4.8 million in guarantees over the next two years. There is small part of the contract that those guarantees can be voided for violating the NFL's personal code of conduct policy."
Zenner continued, "Which can happen, or you can be found guilty of violating that policy, whether you're convicted or not. The hope for his sake, of course, is that he wasn't involved, that he gets cleared of all wrongdoing. But, if he was arrested and spent some time in jail, he's probably involved in some way. And that then allows the Lions to not fulfill on his guarantees and potentially even claw back some of the guarantees that they gave him."
If Detroit seeks to recoup additional monies, the 23-year-old has the right to challenge the decision.
Arnold has officially been placed on waivers and is awaiting his next court date that is scheduled for July 10 in Florida.
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!