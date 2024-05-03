By The Numbers: Lions' 2024 Draft Class
The Detroit Lions' 2024 Draft class is full of potential.
With six picks, general manager Brad Holmes attempted to stockpile talent that is capable of either starting right away or providing reliable depth. The Lions have realistic aspirations to reach the Super Bowl this season, and these rookies could play a big role in this pursuit.
As the group prepares for rookie minicamp next week, here is one defining stat for each of the Lions' six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Terrion Arnold: 12 passes defensed
Arnold developed into a legitimate ball-hawk during his time at Alabama. After redshirting his first season, he had a strong second year before bursting onto the scene in 2023. By season's end, he was the SEC leader in passes defensed and interceptions.
He had five picks to go along with 12 passes defensed, which helped him attain a NFL-equivalent passer rating of 50.7. Opponents were just 41-of-79 on passes thrown his way, hitting for two touchdowns against his five interceptions.
The Lions' defense is badly in need of a number one cornerback, so it's no surprise that they spared no resource to bring in as much competition as they could. With Arnold's ability to stay in phase and on top of all routes, he should have plenty of success at the NFL level.
Ennis Rakestraw: 89.0 run-defense grade
A knock on Rakestraw throughout the Draft process was his size, as he weighed in light for the cornerback position. Additionally, he tested poorly compared to what he was expected to do. However, one glance at how he plays allows many concerns to be vacated.
Rakestraw simply plays fast and with intensity. As a result, it's no surprise that he earned a Pro Football Focus run-defense grade just below 90. He had just one interception at the collegiate level, but his physicality and toughness should adapt to the professional level just fine.
Giovanni Manu: 4.96 40-yard dash
Manu is the great unknown in many aspects. However, he has superb athletic traits that border on unteachable, which makes him enticing for the Lions. Whether he slots in at guard or tackle, his intangible abilities will work nicely at the NFL level.
The Lions will have plenty of evaluating to do when it comes to Manu as they learn whether he's eady to compete right away or not. His ability to move, as shown by his 40, could make him a force. He has a background in basketball, too, which gives him a leg up in the footwork perspective.
Sione Vaki: 7.5 yards per carry
The Lions plan to utilize Vaki as a running back, a role that he dabbled in while playing safety in college. Making the move out of necessity due to injuries ravaging the depth chart, Vaki displayed a natural knack for maneuvering with the ball in his hands.
Vaki averaged 7.5 yards per carry on 42 carries last year. His best performance came against California, when he rushed for 158 yards and two scores on 15 carries. Though his volume was relatively low, he showed promise in this role when given extended opportunities.
As a result, the Lions hope they've found a gem behind their already stable core of backs in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
Mekhi Wingo: 386 snaps played
The Lions got a versatile chess piece for their defensive line in Wingo, who played multiple roles for LSU's defensive line last season. Though he missed time with an injury, he wound up playing a total of 386 defensive snaps over eight games in 2023.
More notably, Wingo split his time between three roles. He primarily played in the B-gap, as that's where he logged 264 snaps. However, he also saw time in the A-gap as well as over the tackle. Wingo played 35 of his 38 snaps in the A-gap in one game, against Ole Miss.
With the Lions adding a true nose tackle in DJ Reader and Alim McNeill continuing to grow, Wingo could be asked to do different things in order to get on the field. As a result, this versatility will help him greatly.
Christian Mahogany: Zero sacks allowed
Mahogany is a bruiser. He appears to take pride in dominating his opponents and was sound in both the run and pass aspects of his responsibilities. In 2023, he allowed just seven pressures and zero sacks.
It was a surprising fall for the Boston College product, as he wound up in the sixth round despite being a top-100 prospect for many analysts. His success as a pass-blocker is an example of his relentless mindset, which should allow him to find success in the NFL.