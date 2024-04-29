'I Want It Now': Penei Sewell Wants 'The Big Boy'
Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell became emotional when he found out the organization that made him a first-round draft pick back in 2021 wanted to extend his contract, keeping him in the mix through the 2029 season.
Even though the massive extension has not truly sunk in yet, the talented offensive lineman does not feel any additional pressure since he was named among the foundational core members of the roster.
Part of the reason the Lions have turned around their fortunes is due to a roster that is quite driven internally.
“Shout out to Coach Campbell and Brad and what they’ve been able to build,” Sewell told local reporters. “It’s something that I’ve aligned my values with, and I believe it with my whole heart, if you do it a certain way, that it’s a different type of energy that players gravitate to when they start looking from the outside in.”
Despite the many individual accolades that have come from the fans and media, the 23-year-old is hungry to win the Super Bowl, especially since he has been re-watching the 49ers game repeatedly this offseason.
"We need it all. Had a conversation with 'Saint' (Amon-Ra St. Brown) after we found out we were getting the contracts and going to sign. That’s our goal, is to hoist that trophy at the end of the day and to just do that, to win, bro. Nothing else to it," said Sewell. "All those individual accolades don’t mean nothing, I want the big boy. And, I want it now.”
In the offseason, Sewell does not reside outside of Detroit. In fact, he has become quite comfortable with the area that has embraced him and his family so quickly.
“It’s a place that could be my forever home," Sewell explained. "And, I’m so comfortable here, stay here in the offseason. I don’t go nowhere.”