Ranking Lions' 2024 Draft Class
For the fourth straight year, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes appears to have produced a solid draft class.
After making four draft-day trades Thursday-Saturday, Holmes came away with six players in the 2024 NFL Draft, and strengthened multiple positions.
Without further ado, here is my ranking of those six picks from the Lions’ 2024 draft class.
6.) OL Giovanni Manu, University of British Columbia
This was the biggest head-scratching pick of the Lions’ entire draft for me.
There's no doubt that Manu, standing in at 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds, is gifted with some great intangibles. For instance, he possesses an uncanny degree of speed for a man of his size, having posted a 4.96 40-yard dash at his pro day.
However, it's also true that the University of British Columbia product has never played a down of football in the U.S., and is an extremely raw prospect.
So, to me, it wasn't worth it for the Lions to give up future draft capital – a third-round selection in next year’s draft – and trade into the fourth round to acquire him.
5.) RB Sione Vaki, Utah
I love the fact that Vaki – Detroit's second selection in the fourth round (No. 132 overall) – is an ultra versatile player. He can line up at multiple positions (running back and safety) and also play on special teams.
However, I'm not in love with the fact that Detroit intends on primarily – potentially even exclusively – using him on the offensive side of the ball in 2024. Don't get me wrong, Vaki showcased that he could be a productive running back during his time at Utah. In 2023, he amassed 42 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught 11 balls for 203 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, for his offensive efforts last season, he received a 94.0 Pro Football Focus grade.
My problem with this decision from the Lions, rather, is that Vaki made his biggest impact as a safety with the Utes. Plus, the Lions entered the draft without a pressing need in the backfield, with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs already entrenched as the team's top two running backs.
So, Vaki will enter training camp fighting with Craig Reynolds for the No. 3 RB job and vying for a role on special teams. To me, it wasn't worth trading into the fourth round – and for a second time in the 2024 draft – to use the Utah product for just those two roles.
I would've been much happier with Detroit's front office using its draft assets to trade into the fourth round for either an EDGE or receiver – two positions of much bigger need that Holmes & Co. failed to address in this year's draft.
4.) DT Mekhi Wingo, LSU
Wingo, just like Christian Mahogany, was a great late-round find by Holmes & Co.
Wingo, whom the Lions traded up to get at No. 189 overall in the sixth round, has all the makings of a disruptive force along the interior of the defensive line.
The LSU product, who was originally projected as a Day 2 pick, was a team captain for the Tigers in 2023. The 6-foot, 284-pounder accumulated 98 total tackles, including 13 for loss, and 8.5 sacks in three collegiate seasons (one at Missouri and two at LSU).
Wingo, at the very least, has what it takes to be a solid backup 3-technique. And, he certainly has the potential to grow into a three-down player and starting interior defensive lineman. It makes him an awesome value pick for the Lions at this advanced stage in the draft.
3.) OL Christian Mahogany, Boston College
Kudos to Holmes for nabbing Mahogany in the sixth round (No. 210 overall). Prior to the draft, the Boston College product – a first-team All-ACC selection in 2023 – was being mocked on Day 2 by a variety of pundits.
Mahogany, standing in at 6-foot-3, 314 pounds, provides the Lions with a high-level depth piece for the interior of their offensive line.
During his time at Boston College, he proved himself to be a tone-setter at guard, using his brute power and strength to consistently overwhelm defenders. With some proper seasoning, he could very well develop into a lineman that can do the same at the NFL level. To me, that's very much a player worth taking in the sixth round.
2.) CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
This was the definition of a great value pick here.
Picked by the Lions at No. 61 overall, Rakestraw was viewed by a variety of pundits as a first-round prospect earlier in the pre-draft process.
Much like Detroit's first-round pick, Terrion Arnold, the Missouri product has the ability to impact the game both in coverage and as a run-defender.
For starters, Rakestraw is equipped with a top-notch football IQ and high-end press-man coverage skills. In fact, during his time with the Tigers, he showcased the ability to defend receivers both in the slot and on the perimeter.
In 36 career games at Missouri, he totaled 107 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, 24 passes defensed and one interception.
Additionally, the ultra physical Rakestraw isn't afraid to come up and make a tackle, and should fit right in with Aaron Glenn's “violent” defense. For the ex-Tigers defender's efforts in 2023, he earned an 80.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 78.7 coverage grade and a highly impressive 89.0 run-defense mark.
I think he'll be an immediate contributor in Detroit's secondary. And, if it weren't for Arnold, he'd be my choice for the Lions’ best pick in this year's draft.
1.) CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
I thought about Rakestraw here, but in the end, I came to the conclusion that Arnold was the Lions’ best pick of the 2024 draft.
Arnold, whom the Lions traded up to get at No. 24 overall, has all the intangibles of a No. 1 cornerback at the next level.
The Alabama product can get the job done against both the pass and the run, and has the numbers to back it up.
In 2023, the 6-foot, 189-pounder produced an impressive stat line. He recorded five interceptions, 17 passes defensed, a forced fumble, a sack and 63 total tackles, including 6.5 for loss. He also allowed a passer rating of just 50.7 in 471 coverage snaps. Meanwhile, he proved to be highly proficient against the run, earning a Pro Football Focus run-defense grade of 90.6.
Additionally, I'm convinced that Arnold, who was considered a top-15 prospect by many pundits prior to the draft, can immediately start and make an impact in Detroit's secondary.
For all of that, I had to go with the former Crimson Tide defensive back as the Lions' best pick in the 2024 draft.