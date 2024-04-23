Instant Impact Players Detroit Lions Could Target in 2024 Draft
The Detroit Lions have the ability to target a variety of different players in this year's draft.
Despite having a solid roster, young prospects that could be targeted in the first round have the potential to start sooner rather than later.
In later rounds, general manager Brad Holmes and Co. have the potential to add impact players at wide receiver, safety and cornerback.
“It feels like every year we’ve been doing this together, we have the plan, ‘Oh, this is what we think the Lions are gonna do.’ And then they go throw a curveball and do something, the exact opposite," said Christian Booher. "I’m just staying on my toes, man, and being ready. As soon as that thing kicks off at 8 p.m. you never know what could happen. I’m excited to see where the Lions go with this. It could be anybody. It could be any position. They’ve put themselves in a really good spot with the roster in terms of depth and having starting-caliber players at every position. So, now, it’s just playing the wait-and-see game.”
One of the players targeted in our latest mock All Lions mock draft is wideout Luke McCaffrey. A converted quarterback, McCaffrey comes from a lineage of NFL players and has enticing potential.
“Luke McCaffrey’s just an exciting athlete, man, and it’s fun to think about him as a potential gadget player in Ben Johnson’s offense right away," Booher said. "Could help out, maybe, on kick return, punt return. Obviously, with the new kick return rules, that position is gonna be at a premium. To be able to use a guy like Luke McCaffrey, who’s not gonna get a ton of touches on offense to help you out on special teams in that aspect would be a lot of fun.
McCaffrey had over 1,000 receiving yards over two seasons at the position at Rice. With the Lions' receivers coach having taken a similar trajectory during his time as a player, the pairing for McCaffrey and the Lions could be fruitful.
“You’ve got a former player in (wide receivers coach) Antwaan Randle El who’s been there, done that. Won a Super Bowl," Booher explained. "I just feel like that would be an excellent partnership because Antwaan Randle El (was) also a quarterback in high school, also played some quarterback in college as well before moving to receiver with the Steelers. Just kind of a fun partnership there and then obviously with the background and the bloodline as well as the potential and the ceiling with Luke McCaffrey. I think it would be a lot of fun.”
The latest All Lions "Lone Wolves" podcast explores many possible draft scenarios Holmes and the personnel department could consider this year.
