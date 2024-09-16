All Lions

How Much Is Ben Johnson to Blame for Lions' Woes?

Latest Lone Wolves podcast explores why Lions lost to Buccaneers.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions uncharacteristically went away from the running game against the Buccaneers.

Typing aiming to be a little more balanced, quarterback Jared Goff dropped back 55 times against the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery had just 13 and 11 carries, respectively.

Part of the reason Detroit lost was their lack of execution in the red zone, only scoring one touchdown in seven attempts.

"I think that (the play-calling) lacked a little creativity down in the red area and I just think they left so much meat on the bone," co-host Christian Booher said. "It was by no means a bad effort by the Lions in terms of moving the ball, but once you got inside the 20’s, it was really disappointing to see them come up empty so many times.

"The end result was what it was as a result. You obviously had your issues and a couple turnover on downs, but at the end of the day you took three a couple times where you would’ve loved to have had seven. And let’s face it, with how high-powered and creative Ben Johnson has made this offense, coming up empty that many times in the red zone is just inexcusable.” 

The latest Lone Wolves Lions podcast reviews the Lions' loss to the Buccaneers, struggles in the red zone, Ben Johnson's play-calling and an overall solid effort by the defense.

