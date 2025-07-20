Lions Training Camp Hopes, Fears Emerge
The Detroit Lions' first day of training camp was an eventful one.
It began with fifth-year coach Dan Campbell telling reporters that defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season after ACL surgery. Then, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw left practice early.
After a season in which the Lions' Super Bowl hopes were dashed in part due to a number of injuries defensively, the already present injury bug is an unsettling development.
While the Lions and their fans have plenty to be optimistic about, with many of the reasons coming from one of the league's most explosive offenses, injuries could wind up playing a big role in whether or not this year's group reaches its lofty goals.
“The reason to panic is I don’t know if this defense can stay healthy. I don’t know, for whatever reason, on that side of the ball those guys just fall by the way side. It’s just tough. Ennis Rakestraw goes down day one, you’ve got to hope for a lot of development. It’s tough," this writer said. "You’ve got to hope that Tyleik Williams and DJ Reader step up. The reason to panic is that I just see more of the same. Josh Paschal, not gonna be there (until at least September), Ennis Rakestraw doesn’t make it through the first practice. Levi Onwuzurike, already gone.”
Last season's defensive injuries are cause for concern, as the Lions' depth was raided by an irregular rash of injuries. As a result, the level of fear raises when just one day into camp the defense is again dealing with ailments.
“My panic level is a seven (out of 10). You have an elite defensive player of the year candidate in Aidan Hutchinson, but I am of the opinion that he’s gonna need some support," this writer said. "And you’ve got to hope it’s from Marcus Davenport until you see it.”
With all the concern surrounding the Lions' potential issues with pass-rush, there are also opportunities for the team to generate pressure from the linebacker position. Players such as Derrick Barnes or Jack Campbell could be asked to contribute more in blitz packages.
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast explores all the happenings from day one of the Lions' training camp. Standouts included cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Ian Kennelly, who had a big pass breakup that ignited the defense on Sunday.
Additionally, the immediate impact of Detroit's 2025 draft class was discussed. With Onwuzurike's injury and Ragnow's retirement, the path to playing time for Tyleik Williams and Tate Ratledge is clear.
