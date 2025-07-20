Observations: Hooker Starts Low on Depth Chart, Center Battle Update
The Detroit Lions hit the ground running for the first time together in 2025 Sunday, practicing for the first time in front of the media for training camp.
Coach Dan Campbell noted that the players aced their conditioning tests and as a result were able to get into the action right away. There were a total of nine players placed on injury lists, including one player who has already suffered a season-ending injury.
After last season's disappointing end, the Lions maintain their Super Bowl aspirations and are focused on staying hungry for success rather than getting complacent with their recent winning ways.
"Here we go, man. New year, year five. The message to the team is really what it's been all along, it's about who we are, what we believe in and staying hungry," Campbell explained. "Staying hungry, putting the work in, cannot be content. And I believe we'll be just fine with that. We've got the right guys and (have) been building it for a long time. So there are dudes that are gonna be ready to go, we're gonna push them. We're gonna make sure we hold them hold them accountable just like they will us, we've got to be on our stuff. Man, we're looking forward to it."
Participation report
Campbell gave updates on a number of players dealing with ailments on Sunday, including three of the players who were placed on injury lists ahead of the start of camp.
Linebackers Alex Anzalone and Anthony Pittman, along with defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, did not practice Sunday. Campbell does not believe Anzalone's absence from practice is related to his contract, and praised the veteran for his work in the team's conditioning tests.
Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike will miss the entire season after undergoing ACL surgery, while Taylor Decker and Josh Paschal also had surgeries that will cause them to miss time in camp. Detroit is hoping to get Decker back after the July 31 Hall of Fame game, while Paschal could be out until September.
Decker was seen on the side working with trainers. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw left practice early and is being evaluated for a chest injury.
D.J. Reed stands out
In his first practice as a Lion, veteran cornerback D.J. Reed started strong. Assuming the top cornerback duties, Reed had two pass-breakups against the first-team offense.
First, he was in tight coverage against All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown and forced an incompletion. Then, he disrupted a pass intended for Kalif Raymond. Reed brings plenty of energy, as well as a sense of toughness that exceeds his 5-foot-9 frame, and looks the part of a big contributor.
Rookies get early first-team work
A pair of Lions rookies got looks with their first-team units on Sunday. Second-round pick Tate Ratledge got plenty of reps as the first-team center as part of a competition with Graham Glasgow to replace four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow.
Elsewhere on the offensive line, Dan Skipper lined up at left tackle with Penei Sewell on the right. Christian Mahogany was at left guard, while Glasgow suited up on the right side. Jamarco Jones was also in the mix working as a tackle on both sides.
Meanwhile, first-round pick Tyleik Williams got some first-team reps on the defensive line alongside DJ Reader. He got an early pressure on Jared Goff to force an incompletion. He also logged some reps with the second team as a nose tackle.
Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa also got his first action, as he was limited throughout OTAs along with many of the other rookies. A Michigan native, Sunday's practice had a surreal feeling for him.
"The journey's been incredible. I thank God every day that I have this opportunity. I don't want to take any day for granted because little Isaac would be going out here with everything that he's got every single day if he knew had this opportunity," TeSlaa said. "So just to be in these shoes — just so blessed to have this opportunity, and I'm trying to take advantage of it."
Eyes on the O-line
The Lions dealt with turnover on the offensive line perhaps more than any other position this offseason, as Ragnow retired and guard Kevin Zeitler signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.
As a result, the Lions will have at least two openings on their offensive line. Decker is beginning the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and as such the Lions will have another new member of the first-team offense for the time being.
The group is shaping up to be competitive, and Campbell has his eyes on the group early in camp.
"My eyes are on the O-line. I want to see what that unit's gonna do and what's gonna come out of that. We need some guys to step up for us. It's a great opportunity," Campbell said. "We lost Frank, and Zeitler's gone. We've got two or three more spots for guys to step up and help us. Once that happens, then mesh. The guys that we know we can trust, this is where they're gonna play and then getting whoever those five are together to where they can start working together and trusting each other."
Along with the aforementioned first-team line, Detroit's second-team offensive line featured Gio Manu at left tackle, Jones at right tackle, Netane Muti and Kayode Awoisika at left and right guard, respectively, and Kingsley Eguakun at center.
Hooker gets third-team reps
To start training camp, the Lions had Kyle Allen working with the backups and 2023 third-round pick Hendon Hooker getting reps with the third-team offense.
Traditionally, the Lions have rotated their backup options amongst the backup and third units over the course of camp, but Hooker being with the latter option could be telling. He did have an early completion to undrafted tight end Zach Horton during his reps.
Overall, his day was hit-and-miss. He missed low on one pass, and had another deflected at the line of scrimmage.
Goff had two completions during his first round of reps, one to tight end Sam LaPorta and the other to veteran Tim Patrick. Williams forced an incompletion in the direction of David Montgomery with pressure.
Allen, meanwhile, zipped a completion to undrafted rookie wide receiver Jackson Meeks amidst an overall intriguing day. He appears to be a better competitive option for Hooker than years past.
UDFA watch
Among Sunday's standouts was undrafted free agent safety Ian Kennelly. The Grand Valley State product had a big pass breakup during 7-on-7 drills, swatting away a pass from Hendon Hooker.
With the main reads taken away, Hooker rolled out right and fired a pass that Kenelly stepped in front of after breaking cleanly. His deflection set off a celebration for the starters, as the play fired up his teammates.
Kennelly was working with the third-team defense, but is firmly in the mix to compete for that fourth safety spot. Safeties coach Jim O'Neil said this offseason that it would be a competitive battle between a number of players, and Kennelly certainly made a case for further consideration on Sunday.
Quick hitters
1.) Goff and Patrick connected on a nice downfield pass, with Patrick out-leveraging Amik Robertson to secure the grab.
2.) Rock Ya-Sin had a pass-breakup against Allen and the second-team offense, as he was in tight coverage against TeSlaa.
3.) 2024 undrafted free agent Nate Lynn took some first-team snaps early in practice. Lynn had a strong start to last year's camp before suffering a season-ending injury in the preseason opener.
4.) Goff had a nice connection with St. Brown, as well, as the two dialed up a downfield strike that appeared to be around 50 yards.
5.) Kalif Raymond was the team's first option as punt returner, keeping the status quo from the last several seasons. Other players who took reps in this area were St. Brown, Jameson Williams, D.J. Reed and Tom Kennedy.
6.) With Anzalone out, veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham got some first-team reps alongside Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes.
7.) The Lions introduced a new drill, which forced five players to complete a set of down-ups before competing to secure one of four loose balls. The player who did not come up with a ball was tasked with another round of down-ups.
