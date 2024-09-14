Lions Week 2 Preview: Where Are Sacks?
The Detroit Lions' defense had stellar moments against the Los Angeles Rams, but also moments where the tackling was less than stellar.
Among the most discussed topics was the lack of sacks against Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Detroit's coaching staff and players indicated that the biggest factor that caused Detroit's defense not to record elevated sack totals was just how fast Stafford was delivering passes.
For the past year, there has been discussion regarding sack totals vs. pressures, as the Lions have been regularly pressuring the quarterback, especially in the opener.
“It’s only been one week and there were some games last year where they weren’t able to get home at all or only had one. I’m bullish on the pass rush, I think it’s only gonna trend upward from here," said Christian Booher on the latest Lone Wolves podcast. "Obviously if Davenport’s unable to go, that’s gonna be a big loss. He had six pressures in Week 1. He really showed that when he’s on the field, he’s gonna be a difference maker.”
8 Lions to Watch Against Buccaneers
Detroit is banking on depth behind Davenport this week, including Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal and Kyle Peko.
DJ Reader's return should also provide opportunities for Aidan Hutchinson to rack up the sack totals, as the veteran defensive tackle often drew double-teams during his tenure with the Bengals.
“I’m pretty optimistic with that group. I’m optimistic. I think a lot of it is gonna come down to playing tighter coverage. Marrying that secondary coverage work with the pass rush. Okay, the ball’s coming out quick, we need to play tighter on the outside so he doesn’t have those windows to throw too as soon as soon as the ball is snapped, or we have to get home quicker so that our secondary doesn’t have to cover as long," said Booher. "I think it’s gonna be on the secondary this week, because the Lions showed they could get into the backfield quick, it just wasn’t quick enough against Matthew Stafford. I think it’s gonna take a team effort this weekend.”
The latest Lone Wolves Lions podcast previews Detroit's Week 2 contest against the Buccaneers, James Houston possibly being in the doghouse, do Lions need wideout Tim Patrick this week?
