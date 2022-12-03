The Detroit Lions received positive news this week, when it was announced that rookie wideout Jameson Williams was activated off of the NFI list.

For Detroit's offense, the expectation is after acclimating to life in the NFL, the speedy wideout should aid quarterback Jared Goff and the deep passing attack.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was asked this week what improvements he has seen from the offense over the last month of the season.

"It hasn’t been huge jumps, but I do think our situational football has improved," said Johnson. "We’ve had some four-minute opportunities that we’ve closed the game with the ball. Third downs have improved over the last few weeks. Short yardage, I think we’re getting that turned around a little bit as well, so there are some bright spots to be had."



In a revealing reply, Detroit's second-year coordinator expressed the decline he has observed in the number of explosive plays from the start of the season.

"I think the biggest drop off from the start to where we are now is just the lack of explosive plays," Johnson said. "I talked about that a couple weeks ago, and I want to say we’re probably down three or four a game from where we were those first four or five games. If we can generate a few more explosives, I think we’ll be more dangerous as an offense combined with better third down, better short yardage, better situational football, two-minute, four-minute and then continue to be a pretty solid red-zone team.”

This week, ESPN NFL Nation reporter Eric Woodyard joined the podcast to discuss Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes' tenure with the team and what to expect from one of the top college draft prospects at the wide receiver position.

