Podcast: OTA Recap, How Lions Are Better in 2025
The Detroit Lions maintain high aspirations despite an offseason of change ahead of the 2025 season.
Even with the surprise retirement of Frank Ragnow and loss of both offensive and defensive coordinators headlining the offseason, the Lions still maintain goals to compete for a Lombardi Trophy in 2025.
Despite all the change, the team has still managed to get better in some aspects. These developments were discussed during the most recent edition of the 'Lone Wolves' podcast, where factors such as better health and increased development were discussed.
“The overall health of the defense is one big area. And then another year of guys like St. Brown. Jameson Williams is obviously in a better spot going into 2025 than he was going into 2024," said co-host Christian Booher. "Jahmyr Gibbs has asserted himself as that lead back. Is he gonna be someone that carries the ball 30 times a game? Probably not, and they’re doing that to preserve his longevity. And then Jared Goff with the motivation from, for lack of better term, laying an egg in the Divisional Round loss. He’s gonna be fired up and ready to get back at it. A lot of the faces remain the same, but the motivations, the health, things like that are all in a much better place and now we’re talking about a Lions team that’s hungry and ready to get it done in 2025.”
The growth of Gibbs and Williams as dynamic threats capable of score every time they touch the ball make the Lions' offense one of the NFL's most exciting. Additionally, the cornerback position has the chance to become a strength of the defense after some struggles by young players in 2024.
"Where this team is better is the expectation is that the growth of talented football players will get even better," this writer added. "With Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta maybe being even more of a focal point in the offense. And then you have the development of Ennis Rakestraw, Terrion Arnold and Derrick Barnes returning."
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast also explores winners and losers of the team's two sessions of organized team activities, as well as the impending salary cap challenges the Lions will face in 2026.
Additionally, the hosts debate the pros and cons of the team pursuing recently released Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the Lone Wolves podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.