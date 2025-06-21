Reasons Detroit Lions Defense Could Be Dominant
The Detroit Lions' defensive line has dealt with plenty of questions this offseason regarding whether or not they'll be good enough to help the team ultimately win a Super Bowl.
They have one of the league's dominant edge rushers in Aidan Hutchinson, but have not found a dominant player to pair with him. Because of this, many analysts believe the team's pass-rush will not have enough firepower.
However, the Lions do feel confident in Marcus Davenport's ability to impact the game when healthy, and as a result they prioritized re-signing him for another season.
Having production in the defensive line could wind up being a very impactful factor for the Lions. The best defenses have pass-rush and coverage units that complement each other perfectly, which can lead to the perfect blend for success.
“When you have a good defensive line, you don’t have to rely on the secondary to blitz so much, to bring so much pressure," this writer said. "If you can win with four and you have the opportunity to open things up, now we can get to the point where question marks about Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw (go away). It works as a puzzle, the cornerbacks help by covering and they’ve got to complement each other. The defensive line has to bring the pressure, because that helps the defensive backs.”
With a new defensive line coach in Kacy Rodgers, the Lions could benefit from having a new voice for the group that could get the most out of their talent. As such, the team could wind up being more productive than many believe they will be.
There will also be opportunities for the Lions to have new faces step up on the defensive line. With Alim McNeill out for the start of the season, the team could lean on the likes of Levi Onwuzurike and Mekhi Wingo in his absence along with nose tackles DJ Reader, Roy Lopez and Tyleik Williams.