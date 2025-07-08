Who Are Lions' All-21st Century Team Cornerbacks?
The Detroit Lions have had up-and-down performances from their cornerbacks over the past 25 seasons.
As of late, the team has struggled in the area of pass coverage. They finished 30th in passing yards allowed last season and 27th the year before, so there is room for improvement.
However, they have been fortunate to have some solid contributors at the position since 2000. Here's a look at the two cornerbacks who cracked the Lions OnSI All-21st Century Team.
Darius Slay
The Lions have had one player earn All-Pro honors in that time in Darius Slay. When evaluating an All-21st Century team for the Lions, Slay is the clear top option at this position.
Drafted in the second-round of the 2013 draft, Slay started four of his 13 appearances in his rookie campaign. He would see his role increase starting in the following season, when he started all 16 games and recorded two interceptions.
Slay became the team's top cornerback in 2015, and he responded by having another two-interception season. After signing a four-year extension prior to the 2016 season, his status as a key player for the defense was cemented.
His breakout campaign came in 2017, when he led the league in interceptions with eight and earned First Team All-Pro honors. That year also marked the first of three-straight Pro Bowl campaigns for the Mississippi State product.
Though he wouldn't replicate his top-tier production in his final two seasons with the Lions, he still combined for five interceptions over the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Unfortunately for the Lions, Slay was cast aside by head coach Matt Patricia and traded to the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the 2020 season.
In the years since, Slay has been a reliable contributor for the Eagles and helped the team win the Super Bowl this past season. He signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.
Dre Bly
Bly began his career as a member of the St. Louis Rams before coming to Detroit ahead of the 2023 season. He was an instant impact player, notching six interceptions and three fumble recoveries in his first season.
The following season, he upped the ante even more by picking off four passes and notching 19 passes defensed. In each of his first two seasons as a Lion, he earned Pro Bowl honors.
In 2005, Bly once again intercepted six passes to go along with three forced fumbles in 12 games, but did not earn Pro Bowl honors. He would have another strong year in 2006, his final year in Detroit, with three interceptions. Bly departed Detroit to join the Denver Broncos in 2007, and would play two seasons for them before finishing his career in San Francisco in 2009.
Since his days as a player ended, Bly has begun a coaching career. He spent some time on staff with North Carolina before joining the Lions' coaching staff for the 2023 season. Bly was replaced by Deshea Townsend for the 2024 campaign, and was recently hired by former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as the assistant defensive backs coach for the New York Jets.
Lions All-21st Century Team
QB: Matthew Stafford
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, James Stewart
WR: Calvin Johnson, Amon-Ra St. Brown
TE: Sam LaPorta
OL: Jeff Backus, Rob Sims, Frank Ragnow, Larry Warford, Penei Sewell
DL: Aidan Hutchinson, Ndamukong Suh, Shaun Rogers, Ezekiel Ansah
CB: Darius Slay, Dre Bly