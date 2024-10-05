Should Reporters Be Allowed in Lions Locker Room?
The NFLPA and several players are requesting changes to the current media access policies.
"Over the past three years, the NFLPA has tried to work with the NFL and Pro Football Writers of America to move media interviews out of locker rooms. However, there has been little willingness to collaborate on a new solution," the NFLPA expressed in a released statement. "Players feel that locker room interviews invade their privacy and are uncomfortable. This isn't about limiting media access but about respecting players' privacy and dignity."
Instances of players being recorded without clothing have been posted on a handful of occasions the past several years.
Players are seeking interviews to now be conducted outside of the locker room, which is allowed, if requested by a player, in the current policy.
"This has been a topic of discussion since COVID with the COVID protocol, when no one was in the locker room. It’s been brought up several times since then, and now we figure it’s the time to do it," said Bengals center Ted Karras. "I think what brought it to light was a couple guys naked on camera this year. I know that’s happened a few times throughout the history of the league.
"But this will not affect game day, I don’t think. We’re gonna come up with a good solution to make the week as smooth as possible, get everyone the time they need and, again, protect the sanctity of the locker room."
The latest Lone Wolves podcast discusses the recent issue that has sparked debate from players and reporters and why this writer hopes access policies do not change drastically.