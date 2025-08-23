Predicting Lions' 53-Man Roster, With Quarterback Set to Miss Out
The Detroit Lions have concluded their preseason slate with a loss to the Houston Texans.
In the last of their four-game exhibition slate, the Lions gained more clarity in several battles for final spots on the roster. Many of the bubble players ultimately did not rise to the occasion, as both the offense and the defense struggled.
Here's my latest prediction for the Lions' 53-man roster at the conclusion of the preseason.
Quarterbacks (2)
In: Jared Goff, Kyle Allen
Out: Hendon Hooker
There's plenty of separation between Allen and Hooker for the backup job, as Allen vastly outperformed his competitor in the preseason. Allen played just two series on Saturday, the last of which was a touchdown drive. He was a perfect 5-for-5, while Hooker struggled and failed to lead the team to any points.
Now, Holmes will have a decision to make on whether or not he moves on from the 2023 third-round pick. At this stage, Hooker hasn't shown enough for the team to warrant keeping him for developmental purposes.
Running backs (4)
In: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki
Out: Jacob Saylors, Deon Jackson
Though Saylors and Jackson were both intriguing throughout the preseason, the Lions have an established hierarchy of running backs. Reynolds has valuable experience, while Vaki has some upside and will help on special teams.
Wide receivers (6)
In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa, Dominic Lovett
Out: Jackson Meeks, Ronnie Bell, Malik Taylor, Tom Kennedy, Jakobie Keeney-James
Meeks made an intriguing case, but I believe that Lovett ultimately offers more on special teams. He could potentially wind up being a Kalif Raymond replacement in the coming years, and stashing him for special teams reasons could pay dividends in the coming years.
Holmes has traditionally made wise decisions regarding the roster and cutting players who make it through waivers. Meeks was an undrafted free agent and though he was solid in the preseason, he could wind up getting through waivers and remaining with the organization on the practice squad.
Tight ends (3)
In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra
Out: Zach Horton, Steven Stilianos, Gunnar Oakes
The third tight end battle has been one of the closest of camp. At this stage, the edge belongs with the veteran Zylstra due to his experience and versatility. Horton is another player who could help the Lions if he clears waivers and returns on the practice squad.
Last year, the Lions kept Parker Hesse at cuts but pivoted to Zylstra midseason, so there's always a chance that Horton could continue to compete for the job.
Offensive linemen (9)
In: Graham Glasgow, Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany, Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper, Kayode Awosika, Giovanni Manu, Netane Muti
Out: Kingsley Eguakun, Jamarco Jones, Michael Niese, Mason Miller, Zack Jackson, Gunner Britton
Injured: Miles Frazier (PUP), Justin Herron (injured reserve), Colby Sorsdal (injured reserve)
The Lions' starting five linemen have been set for a while, with the real battles being for the depth spots. Manu hasn't asserted himself enough to be the swing tackle, so Skipper will be the first off the bench at the tackle position.
Awosika and Muti both have game experience, so in the event of an injury at guard, either could plug in. Ratledge will be the backup center option.
EDGE (5)
In: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, Ahmed Hassanein, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Nate Lynn
Out: Isaac Ukwu, Mitchell Agude
Injured: Josh Paschal (NFI)
Because Hassanein has not been placed on an injured list, the Lions may wind up carrying him through cuts and then placing him on injured reserve. In doing so, he'd be eligible to return after four games rather than having to miss the whole season.
Lynn has been more consistent than any of the other options at the back end of the roster, and as a result he's worthy of a spot on the initial roster. Za'Darius Smith is also still out there, and with the connection with the team he could be a candidate to return.
Defensive tackles (5)
In: DJ Reader, Roy Lopez, Tyleik Williams, Pat O'Connor, Mekhi Wingo
Out: Keith Cooper Jr., Myles Adams, Brodric Martin, Chris Smith
Injured: Alim McNeill (PUP), Levi Onwuzurike (PUP)
Wingo's return from the PUP list takes an available spot, which could result in Cooper being left off the roster. Cooper has been consistent, but didn't do enough in the final game to assert himself as a roster lock.
Each of the four left off the roster are candidates to return on the practice squad, and the Lions made a habit of elevating defensive line help throughout the regular season. As a result, one of the players left off could have a contributing role at points this season.
Linebackers (7)
In: Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Grant Stuard, Trevor Nowaske, Zach Cunningham, Anthony Pittman
Out: Ezekiel Turner, DaRon Gilbert
Injured: Malcolm Rodriguez (PUP)
Because of the special teams value and depth at this position, I believe the Lions would be wise to go heavy at this position. The top three are established, while Stuard, Nowaske, Cunningham and Pittman are all experienced and will help on special teams.
Turner was another candidate to make the roster, but his status is uncertain after he was carted off the field with an injury in Saturday's game.
Cornerback (5)
In: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson, Avonte Maddox, Khalil Dorsey
Out: Nick Whiteside, Erick Hallett, Allan George, D.J. Miller, Tyson Russell
Injured: DiCaprio Bootle (Injured reserve), Ennis Rakestraw (Injured reserve)
Like Wingo, Dorsey takes an available spot with his return from injury. When recovered, he will likely take his place as a gunner after earning praise for his performance in that role. With Ya-Sin moving to safety, the Lions can be lighter at this position and maximize their versatility.
Safeties (4)
In: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Rock Ya-Sin, Loren Strickland
Out: Morice Norris, Ian Kennelly
Ya-Sin moving to safety helps the Lions, as he really helps their depth. With the last spot, I'm going with Strickland due to his strong performance as of late. Strickland showed off his physicality in Saturday's game, and could help the defense in a pinch.
Specialists (3)
In: Jake Bates, Jack Fox, Hogan Hatten
Detroit didn't bring in any competition at any of the special teams positions, allowing their starting group to take all of the reps.