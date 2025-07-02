Who Will Be Lions' 2025 Training Camp Darling?
The Detroit Lions are just three weeks away from beginning training camp, and the team has no shortage of talent on their roster.
As they gear up for what they hope to be a deep playoff run and a chance at the Super Bowl, the Lions will undoubtedly have new faces emerge in key roles, as is the case with every season.
One potential standout who could wind up being a captivating piece for the defense throughout training camp is sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein.
A defensive end out of Boise State, Hassanein was instantly tabbed as a fit for the Lions and their culture after the video of his emotional draft day phone call with the organization circulated. He's quickly become a fan favorite, and plays a position of need for the team.
As a result, he could wind up getting plenty of opportunities in the preseason and emerge as a reliable piece for the organization in 2025 and beyond.
"I think the biggest training camp darling is gonna be, without a doubt, Ahmed Hassanein. I think that with his personality, his work ethic, the fact that he's already assimilated so nicely with the city of Detroit — he's very connected and plugged in," said Christian Booher. "He's got great support and Lions fans already love him going back to that phone call that he had with Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell on the day he was drafted. I think that his mentality fits the Lions perfectly. He's relentless when it comes to his work ethic, when it comes to his toughness. Ahmed Hassanein is gonna be somebody who, I think, Lions fans will find very captivating."
In the preseason, Hassanein will get the opportunity to get plenty of valuable reps. As a result, he could wind up generating big moments that continue to build momentum and excitement for his future.
In addition to Hassanein, the hosts also picked undrafted free agent defensive end Keith Cooper Jr., wide receiver Jackson Meeks and safety Ian Kennelly as players who could also shine in training camp and have a chance to make the roster.
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast explores surprise players to be cut as well as make the roster, analyzes recent comments about the defense made by Brian Branch and explores the team's linebacker depth among much more.
Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the Lone Wolves podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.