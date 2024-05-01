Lions' Draft Class Cements Team Near Top of NFL Power Rankings
Here's a look at where the Detroit Lions stand following the Draft in the most recent NFL power rankings.
Power ranking: 2nd
"The Lions had an issue with their secondary heading into the draft, then hammered the position like a piece of old drywall. Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. are both rangy, physical cornerbacks who can parse through complicated offensive sets with bunched wide receivers. While the learning curve for a defensive back is steep in the NFL, we’ve also seen some pleasant surprises. Even if Detroit hits on 50% of its cornerback haul, the team has become all the more dangerous."
Power ranking: 3rd
"Detroit was 28th last season in defensive passing EPA so it used its first two picks on cornerbacks. Sensible enough. Then the Lions returned to their contrarian form by using their third pick (a fourth-rounder, which they acquired by trading away a 2025 third-rounder) on a Tongan offensive tackle from Canada (Giovanni Manu) whom Brugler projected as a priority free agent. That’s the wacky Brad Holmes-Dan Campbell Lions we’ve come to love here."
Power ranking: 4th
"The entire draft weekend in Detroit felt like a celebration of the Lions, and rightfully so. After signing foundational pieces Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell to extensions, the Lions swung up on draft day to pluck one of the top two cornerbacks on the board.Terrion Arnold might not walk into the building in Allen Park as a ready-made shutdown corner, but he has that potential and fills a pretty big necessity for a team that should very much be in the Super Bowl mix this coming season. Doubling up at the position with Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was outstanding. Corner was Detroit's biggest need, and they landed two of my top six in this draft class. Their two sixth-rounders -- DT Mekhi Wingo and OG Christian Mahogany-- definitely could make the final roster, too. The Lions attacked the draft like a team that believes it can and will compete for the Lombardi Trophy in the 2024 campaign, and who am I to doubt them?"
Power ranking: 4th
"The Lions showed how good they were last season by coming within a whisker of getting to the Super Bowl. Now comes the tough part: Dealing with being a hunted team."
Power ranking: 3rd
"The Lions might have closed the already narrow gap in the NFC, as their goal is rightfully getting the No. 1 seed, paving a path for the NFC championship rematch to be played in Detroit, the outstanding home of the 2024 draft. The Lions may have finally solved their key corner problems with rookies Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr."
Power ranking: 5th
"The Lions apparently got serious about investing in corner depth after being forced to start NFL journeyman Kindle Vildor in the NFC title game. Arnold should immediately play opposite trade acquisition Carlton Davis III while second-round rookie Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and free agent signing Amik Roberston served as overqualified backups."
Power ranking: 3rd
"The Texans may be this year's hype darlings, but with the draft in Detroit this year and the Lions fresh off a surprise run to the NFC Championship Game, there is no fanbase in America more jacked up than the long-suffering fans in the Motor City.
The Lions have quietly assembled one of the NFL's best rosters. The offense is explosive. The offensive line is among the league's best. People are realizing that Jared Goff is an above-average quarterback. And the defense took massive strides last year.
The Lions tried to keep that momentum going in their hometown draft. Cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. should both have a chance to start early in their careers.
If Detroit can beef up its secondary, it will be a hard team to beat."