10 Things to Anticipate When Lions Schedule Released
The NFL has turned its schedule release into an annual event, which helps to drum up excitement for the season.
On Friday, the league announced that the reveal is coming in May. Over the last two seasons, the release comes on the second Thursday of the month. However, no official date has been announced.
Here are 10 things to anticipate for when the Lions' schedule is revealed.
Season opener
The season opener is on plenty of minds, as the Lions will hope to recapture their magic from last year. They played in the first game of the season in 2023, defeating the defending champion Chiefs on national television last season.
The Lions and Chiefs won't play each other, so rule the Lions out of that season-opener. However, there's still plenty of enticing matchups on the slate for next year that would generate buzz for Detroit. Could they notch one of the Sunday or Monday primetime slots in Week 1? It's hard to argue with the ratings they produced in their primetime games.
How many primetime games?
Speaking of primetime, the Lions will likely be featured plenty on national TV. With their Week 16 game against Denver being flexed, they wound up playing five regular season primetime games last season.
Of those primetime games, they lost just one, their trip to Dallas in the penultimate game of the year. As a result, they'll be a hot commodity for the national slates. Matchups with Dallas, Houston, San Francisco as well as all of the divisional matchups are early leaders for the Lions to be in primetime slots.
Rematch with 49ers
The Lions will surely have their return trip to San Francisco circled on their calendar when it is announced. Detroit has the ability to get revenge for their NFC Championship game loss at Levi's Stadium, which would feel good even though the stakes won't be the same.
Detroit dominated the first half of their meeting in January, but the 49ers charged back in the third quarter and wound up surviving to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. That left a sour taste in the locker room, one they're likely excited to avenge when they get the opportunity.
Trips to Texas
The Lions will take separate trips to Texas this season to play Dallas and Houston. Neither will be a easy one for Detroit. For starters, AT&T Stadium has been a house of horrors for the Lions, especially with the infamous penalties that have cost the team wins in that building in the past.
Houston, meanwhile, appears to be going all-in based on their moves this offseason. It's a smart decision given the fact that they have their quarterback of the future, C.J. Stroud, on a rookie contract.
Who is Thanksgiving opponent?
The Lions' annual tradition of playing on Thanksgiving has been a tough one for the team as of late. Even with all of the success the team had last season, they lost on Thanksiving for the seventh straight time.
Detroit dropped to 4-17 on the holiday since 2004, extending a long stretch of struggles on that specific date. Time will tell whether they snap the skid this season, so seeing their opponent for the holiday will offer fans a first look about what could happen this time around.
Matchups with rookie QBs
The Lions could see two first-round quarterbacks this season, and potentially both twice. Caleb Williams will be the Bears' starter, and J.J. McCarthy will compete with Sam Darnold to be Minnesota's starter.
Williams is viewed as an elite prospect, while McCarthy has strong intangible traits and a winning mentality. The Lions have the chance to give them a tough welcome to the division when they meet this season.
Stafford's return, part II
Technically, the home game the Lions have scheduled against the Rams won't be the first time Matthew Stafford will take the field in visiting colors. However, the circumstances will be different from the last time these two teams met in the Wild Card Round last year.
Once again, it will be interesting to see how Stafford is received from the Ford Field faithful. In the postseason matchup, he was booed loudly and met with chants supporing Detroit quarterback Jared Goff. The heightened stakes could've played a big part in that, but time will tell how the fans respond this time around.
Can Lions solve Seattle curse?
For the third straight season, the Seattle Seahawks will come to Ford Field. It'll be the fourth year in a row that the two teams have met, with the 2021 meeting taking place in Seattle. Each of the three previous meetings have gone the way of the Seahawks.
When these two teams have taken the field, outlandish games have ensued. Seattle under Pete Carroll seemed to have Detroit's number, so it remains to be seen if Mike Macdonald has the same answers. Still, Geno Smith has lit up the Lions over the last two seasons, so Aaron Glenn's defense will need to find answers.
Cold weather games (or lack thereof)
Because the Lions play in a dome, they avoid the cold weather for half the season to begin with. This year, however, they will spend a vast amount of their time in the warm weather. Of their eight road games this year, only two will be played outside.
Those two games are their divisional opponents, Chicago and Green Bay. As a result, they will only play outside in the cold weather if those matchups are late in the year. Last year, the Lions struggled in a December trip to Chicago, while they went to Green Bay in Week 4.
Uniform schedule and release video
Though it may not be released right with the schedule, NFL teams have made a habit of announcing when they'll wear they're alternate jerseys. As a result, the Lions could reveal when they'll debut the alternate black jerseys when the schedule comes out.
The Lions will be rocking a new look for the 2024 campaign. If the organization were to announce the new black uniforms debuting during a primetime game, it would likely excite the fan base.
Another exciting part of the annual release is the creativity in which teams announce their games. Last year, the Lions used AI voices to commentate over Madden highlights. How the social team elects to do it this year will be exciting.
Lions' 2024 opponents
Home: Chicago, Minnesota, Green Bay, Buffalo, Tennessee, Seattle, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville
Away: Chicago, Minnesota, Green Bay, San Francisco, Arizona, Indianapolis, Houston, Dallas