Anzalone: Lions Winning Leaving Lasting Legacy
The Detroit Lions had a memorable 2023 NFL season that was special for a variety of reasons.
Led by coach Dan Campbell, the organization made good on the positive momentum generated the season prior by clinching their first division championship in 30 years. The road didn’t stop there, though, as they rolled through the playoffs and came up just short in the NFC Championship game.
As a result of the success, the fan base was invigorated and rallied behind the team. For many of the players, including captain linebacker Alex Anzalone, it was an exciting experience and a reminder of what success means in Detroit.
During a recent appearance on 'Green Light with Chris Long,' Anzalone showed his appreciation for the Lions fans' support.
“It’s cool, man. There’s nothing like it because of the past that’s been here before,” Anzalone said. “You understand that you can build a legacy, even from winning one fricken playoff game. To me, in New Orleans, I think we went to the divisional round every year. So that’s what me, Dan, AG, what we were all used to before getting there. Just to be able to leave a legacy just from winning a couple playoff games tells you a lot, but at the same time it shows you how much it means to the city and be a part of something that cool and special. It’s really up from here and I feel like what we did this year is the standard.”
Reaction to fan wigs and LaPorta praise
Lions fans showed plenty of affection for many of the players on the roster, including Anzalone. Fans began sporting blonde wigs in support of the long-haired linebacker. He took notice of this after a Monday Night win over the Raiders last season.
“I was walking off the field, I think we played the Raiders on Monday Night,” Anzalone explained. “Whoever was interviewing me after the game, some NFL Network person, they said, ‘You know those people? Who are they wearing the wigs?’ I’m like, ‘What are you even talking about?’ Obviously, when I get on my phone after the game, I see all the messages and people talking about it. It was hilarious.”
Long also drew a comparison between Rob Gronkowski, one of the best tight ends in NFL history, and Detroit's second-year pass-catcher Sam LaPorta. The former NFL pass-rusher said LaPorta reminds him of Gronkowski, and has the ability to do special things.
"LaPorta, to me, is knocking on the door of being the best guy in the league," Long said. "He's a little Gronk-y. Smaller, but he's got that Gronk bull in a china shop, and the length, he's got that length."
Secondary upgrades
The Lions had their success in spite of struggles in the secondary last year. Top cornerback Cam Sutton struggled against top competition, while the second cornerback spot turned into a revolving door of options including Jerry Jacobs, Khalil Dorsey and Kindle Vildor.
As a result, the Lions made several additions to the group this offseason. However, one catalyst to their success will be second-year defender Brian Branch.
In his rookie year, Branch excelled in the nickel cornerback role. Yet, he has the versatility to help Aaron Glenn’s defense in a number of ways. His quiet approach and strong work ethic caught the respect of many of the team’s veteran leaders, leaving them excited for his future.
“He can play press-man, he can play zone. A lot of times, we just let him be a bonus hook player and say, ‘Hey, bro, go make a play,’” Anzalone said. “He’s the type of player who, obviously everyone has responsibilities, but he’s the type of player we kinda just want to let him do his think. That’s a credit to how special he can be and how special he is. He can play nickel, he can play safety for sure, obviously he did in college and hopefully he will a little this year. He can probably play outside too.”
One area where the Lions’ defense struggled mightily was in third-and-long situations. Because the secondary struggled, teams were able to convert third-and-longs at a successful clip.
The Lions have attempted to combat this by bringing in Carlton Davis, Amik Robertson, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw at the cornerback position this offseason. For Anzalone, he believes these additions will be helpful as Detroit looks to be better in this area.
“For sure. One, any talent is helpful. I don’t think that any defensive scheme is too confusing to tell a guy that has a ton of talent to just say, ‘Lock this guy up.’ That means you did great on first and second, last year, I think we were bottom of the league in third-and-11 plus. That’s obviously a self-scout area we have to address. I think that’s a reflection of who we brought in and drafted and traded for. I think that’ll definitely help and just guys playing fast, competing, challenging receivers and doing it the way its coached is really what’s gonna help us get to that next level.”