'We're Going to Be Best Friends': Arnold Discusses Top 30 Visit

Terrion Arnold was immediately challenged by Dan Campbell.

John Maakaron

New Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold wants to quickly build a bond with his new defensive coordinator.

Detroit's No. 24 overall pick had a Top 30 visit with the Lions during the pre-draft process.

Following being selected, the talented defensive back shared what his conversations were like with Detroit's coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and head coach Dan Campbell.

"Sitting down with coach Glenn, I said, 'Coach, I would love to play for you.' As far as being a cornerback, man, we're going to be best friends, because he played the game," said Arnold. "He knows what it's like to run out the tunnel, to feel the emotion."

Glenn is a former cornerback who has earned the respect of the roster due to his demanding nature and his ability to relate to developing players.

"He's going to make me a great player and he's going to coach me hard," said Arnold. "And then just as far as coach man coach Dan -- he's a great guy, man. Like, he gets the best out of his players. First thing he told me. He was like, 'Dude, like your level of play speed, you have another gear that you could tap into. I mean, you're only 21 years old. He said, 'I think you're one of the youngest players in the draft. When we get the chance to have you, or if the opportunity presents itself, coming to get you. So, when they called me, said, 'It's go time, coach.'"

The Lions have not shied away from targeting players from Alabama, as former head coach Nick Saban works extensively with defensive backs during practices, which general manager Brad Holmes highlighted when he discussed why the organization has targeted so many players form the storied S.E.C. team.

