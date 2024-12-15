Lions Week 15 Inactive List
The Detroit Lions have announced their list of inactive players for their Week 15 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
The Lions have gotten healthy since last week, as each of the four starters that missed last Thursday's game against Green Bay are all active. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker and defensive linemen DJ Reader, Josh Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike will all be in action.
Additionally, the Lions will have Alim McNeill after he cleared concussion protocol this week.
Linebacker Trevor Nowaske was the lone player to be ruled out on Friday due to injury, as he did not have enough time to clear concussion protocol before the game. Joining him on the inactive list are Giovanni Manu, Kayode Awosika, Colby Sorsdal, Brodric Martin, Myles Adams and Emmanuel Moseley.
While Nowaske will not be in action, the Lions have been able to get contributions from a number of players at the linebacker position. With Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez all on injured reserve, the Lions have had to rely on external additions such as Ezekiel Turner.
After making his debut for the team in Week 10, Turner has become a core piece of the Lions' defense. He attributed his success to the Lions' coaching staff not changing its standard regardless of who is asked to be on the field at any given time.
"It sets a great tone. No matter who's out there, we know every team's gonna have injuries at this point. Nobody cares though, that's the thing," Turner told FOX 2 Detroit. "The bar can't be lowered for anybody, no matter who's out there you're expected to know everything. You're expected to play at a high level, and that's the culture here. You feel that coming in this building, walking in, being in the meetings. You're like, 'Okay, this team is playing at such a high level, a one loss team, you don't want to be that guy to mess up an assignment or not have the trust of the coaches at this point in the season.' So you know every time we step on this practice field, we have to be on top of everything."
