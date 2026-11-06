Backflips, Bravado and Bazooka-Level Arm Talent: Meet Joe Milton III, the Eagles’ New Starting Quarterback

Joe Milton III faked a handoff to running back Antonio Gibson, ran to his left and crossed the goal line for a Patriots touchdown. Rather than handing the football to a referee and jogging back to the Gillette Stadium sideline, however, the quarterback had other plans.

After the ball fell from his right hip, No. 19 turned to his teammates before leaping into the air, backflipping and sticking the landing .

This was the NFL’s introduction to the Joe Milton Experience.

Milton entered the Patriots’ Week 18 matchup against the Bills after Drake Maye was pulled in the first quarter, completing 22-of-29 pass attempts for 249 yards and a touchdown to go along with the aforementioned rushing score. He also led the Patriots to a 23–16 win that knocked them out of contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. It would prove to be the last time Milton wore a Patriots uniform.

Just over an hour after the game ended, New England parted ways with coach Jerod Mayo following a disappointing 4–13 season. The next day, Patriots owner Robert Kraft stirred up some conversation when discussing Milton’s performance.

“It looks like we lucked out. We maybe have two quarterbacks.”

Of course, New England had selected Maye with the No. 3 pick the previous April and had its proverbial wagon hitched to him, while hoping Milton, a 2024 sixth-round pick, could develop into a long-term backup. Instead, the Patriots traded him (along with a 2025 seventh-round pick) to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

After spending 2025 in Dallas backing up Dak Prescott, making four appearances in relief while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions, Milton was beaten out by Sam Howell during training camp this summer and was released during final roster cuts. He subsequently signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Now, less than two years removed from his electric performance with the Patriots that capped his rookie season, Milton has another opportunity in front of him to make an NFL impression.

Following news that quarterback Jalen Hurts would be out for the rest of the year due to blood clots, the Eagles signed Milton off the Cowboys’ practice squad to join their quarterback room already consisting of Tanner McKee and Cole Payton . McKee has since gone 0–2 as the starter, and with Payton still developing as a rookie, Philadelphia has decided to hand the offensive reins to Milton.

While we’ve already mentioned the backflips, Milton’s confidence, as well as his immaculate arm talent—with enough strength to earn himself the nickname “Bazooka Joe”—are what make him such a fascinating quarterback, and one to keep an eye on this weekend. According to his personal quarterback coach, Donovan Dooley, though, there’s even more to Milton than what meets the eye.

“Joe is one of the most gritty grinders and an absorber of knowledge,” Dooley told Sports Illustrated ahead of the quarterback’s first career start. “He’s a continuous learner, ultra-confident, and has immersed himself in football and holds himself accountable.”

Here’s more on Milton ahead of the Eagles’ Week 9 matchup against the Giants.

Is Joe Milton a starting quarterback in the NFL? “Hell yes,” he says

Joe Milton III will make his first NFL start this Sunday. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While making the rounds on Radio Row this past February during Super Bowl week, Milton found his way onto the set of Felger and Mazz, the No. 1 sports radio show in the Boston market.

Naturally, the duo pressed the quarterback about his exit from the Patriots, asking him why he was ultimately traded—to which he admitted that he requested the move through his agents—and whether he sees himself as a starter in the NFL.

“Hell yes,” Milton responded without hesitation.

So what’s preventing it?

“Opportunities,” Milton answered candidly. “That’s pretty much it. Patience is a virtue in this league. If you don’t have patience in this league it’s going to hinder you, or do something to you emotionally or physically. I’m cool. … It’s going to come. [The starter’s] shoestring may come loose, and I’ve got to go in there and throw a touchdown.”

Said opportunity is now in front of him.

After being released by the Cowboys this offseason, meanwhile, Milton admitted that while he wasn’t surprised by the move, the team’s decision still “shocked” him.

“I’m still the best quarterback in my eyes,” Milton said, via Cowboys.com , when asked if his confidence had taken a hit. “So, it is what it is. It’s just something you gotta live with, take it to the chin.”

Needless to say, despite spending much of his NFL career as a backup, Milton’s confidence has seemingly never wavered. As Dooley explains it, that belief in himself is rooted in more than just his natural abilities.

“He’s got a story,” the coach said. “His daughter. His life. His family. Playing this position requires confidence. If you don’t believe, who will? This game, football, it’s unforgiving at the quarterback position. Fans will love you one day and turn on you the next. You’ve got to have thick skin. You’ve got to want to be held accountable and understand what this position requires to be a leader amongst men. Where that confidence comes from [for Joe] is also his preparation. … He’s never raising a pom-pom for himself. He’s always talking about what he should have done in practice. Hey coach, I missed this. This is what I got to get better at. I’ve got to kill this play to this. I missed this.”

And when Dooley offers criticism, Milton takes it in stride.

“I’m going to give it raw and uncut to Joe,” Dooley said. “And that’s how he loves it.”

Joe Milton’s arm strength is no joke, but it’s not the only tool in his bag

Joe Milton spent the 2025 season backing up Dak Prescott in Dallas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps what makes Milton so confident is his ability to make just about every throw—even if it’s not with a football, but an orange.

At the end of Milton’s second season at Tennessee, ahead of their appearance in the Orange Bowl, the Volunteers’ social media team challenged him to throw an orange as far as he could.

Well, Milton not only sent the fruit flying from end zone to end zone, but also apparently ruffled the feathers of some Volunteers coaches , who were worried he could have thrown out his arm.

Fear not, however. Milton threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns as Tennessee took down No. 7 Clemson, 31–17.

Renowned for his incredible arm strength, Milton clocked a class-high 62 mph throw speed at the 2024 scouting combine and is the lone NFL quarterback with a 99 Throw Power Rating in Madden . Sometimes, though, his rocket-launcher of a right arm can overshadow the rest of his game, which continues to improve.

“The misconception of Joe is that he’s just a talented quarterback, rather than skilled,” said Dooley when asked what gets overlooked about Milton’s game. “Everybody gets wowed by the ability to throw the football vertically or down the field. But if you talk about the confidence, him willing to pull the trigger, he believes he can knock a gnat off a mosquito’s ass.

“You’re going to see him take some calculated risk that turns into explosive plays. What isn’t open to other quarterbacks is open to Joe. And that’s a differentiator between elite passers versus throwers. Joe is evolving into a passer versus a thrower.”

In fact, when asked to name the most impressive throw he’s seen Milton make, Dooley didn’t point to a deep ball or a jaw-dropping display of arm strength. Rather, he highlighted what some might consider a routine play for a quarterback.

In the second quarter of the Cowboys’ Week 2 preseason game against the Cardinals this past August, Milton dropped back to pass before breaking the pocket and rolling out left. Keeping his eyes downfield, he floated a pass to a wide-open Camden Brown, who had broken off his route in a scramble drill, hitting him in stride before the wide receiver took the ball down to the Cardinals’ 1-yard line.

“Him just evading pressure and [hitting] the out-breaking route with touch and good anticipation,” Dooley explained. “A catchable football, hairline football to the upfield shoulder. Which he hadn’t showcased in his tenure. So now he has that in his tool bag, and he’s comfortable utilizing that because he’s been working on that for so long. Doing that in real time and in competitive play was very impressive for me.”

Milton has been waiting for his chance

Joe Milton is taking over for Tanner McKee as the Eagles' starting quarterback. | Michael Owens/Getty Images

Between his stints with the Patriots, Cowboys and now the Eagles, Milton has spent the past two-plus seasons patiently waiting for this moment to arrive. It’s finally here, and the quarterback can’t help but smile.

“You never know what can happen in the NFL,” Milton said Thursday with a grin on his face. “Yes, I was on the [Cowboys’] practice squad, [but] I was just preparing for any moment that presents itself. When I was at Dallas on the practice squad, I was just pretty much going through the plays, going through the week like I was the starter or like I was playing, or just being ready. And that’s what the NFL is about, is just being ready when your name is called and preparing for those moments. And I’ve been preparing and am still preparing.”

For Dooley, watching Milton finally get his opportunity on Sunday will be a “proud uncle” moment.

“Me and my staff, we’re traveling down [to Philadelphia],” he said of his weekend plans. “We’re flying down to come see it live and in person. I told Joe one thing, ‘Don’t tuck your tail. I don’t give a damn what happens. First downs, touchdowns, be a situational creature.’ … We know Joe’s going to give his best effort, given he’s only been in the system for three weeks or whatever it is. I said, I don’t care. This game is an unforgiving process. Make good decisions, and ultimately, ball is ball. Play the game. Set hut.”