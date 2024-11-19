Micah Parsons Believes Cowboys Still Are a 'Good' Team Amid Five-Game Losing Streak
The Dallas Cowboys dropped to 3–7 after a 34–10 loss to the Houston Texans on Monday night, but it sounds like some of the players still hold positive beliefs about the team and their season, including Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.
Parsons went as far to make quite the bold statement about the Cowboys on his podcast The Edge with Micah Parsons on Tuesday.
"I'm gonna put this out there: We're a damn good football team," Parsons said. "I know the scores ain't showing it, and I know obviously people feel like we got so many missing pieces. I just truly believe, things that we messing up on, I think our defense is really turning things around. ... I just hate that the scores don't really show how good we actually are."
"I feel like we got a really good football team, I agree with you," Diggs responded.
The 3–7 record says otherwise. It's been one trial after another for the Cowboys to endure this season, from losing quarterback Dak Prescott for the year to coach Mike McCarthy being on the hot seat to a piece of AT&T Stadium's roof falling down.
Parsons has remained confident in the Cowboys despite the obstacles they've faced. He even said just two weeks ago that he could see Dallas making a playoff run, even behind backup quarterback Cooper Rush. NFL fans are waiting for that spark of winning to show up as the Cowboys have now lost five games in a row.
The Cowboys' season is really on the line in the next couple weeks as they face NFC East rival the Washington Commanders on Sunday.