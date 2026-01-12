Micah Parsons Advocates for Packers Keeping Coach Matt LaFleur Amid Job Rumors
Matt LaFleur is expected to get an extension from the Packers this week despite the rumors circulating that he could be on his way out of Green Bay. Nothing is certain until the Packers officially sign LaFleur to a new deal, so in the meantime, some of his players are continuing to advocate for him to remain with the team.
One of those outspoken players was Micah Parsons, who was traded to the Packers at the end of August. Although he hasn’t worked with LaFleur very long, it’s clear the coach has already made a big positive impact on the star pass rusher. He had nothing but good things to say about LaFleur when speaking to media on Monday.
“I reached out to him when I started seeing this, and I said, ‘When I agreed to come here, you were part of the reason that I came here. I want you to be a part of this. I love you. I think you’re a great coach,’” Parsons said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “... You can get spoiled with great coaches and good people, and you don't realize until they’re gone, and I don’t want to be like that when we realize like ‘Damn, we let such a great coach go.’”
Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs expressed their desire to keep LaFleur in Green Bay after the Packers’ wild-card loss to the Bears on Saturday night. LaFleur himself didn’t address the job security questions after the game, but his players continue to defend his status in Green Bay moving forward.
If LaFleur does end up parting ways with the Packers after seven seasons, then John Harbaugh has already popped up as a top candidate to replace him in Green Bay. We’ll see what happens this week.