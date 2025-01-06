Micah Parsons Playfully Recruits Tyreek Hill to Cowboys Amid Trade Speculation
Well, that didn't take long.
Not even a day after Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill seemed to suggest he was done with his current franchise, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has appealed to the wideout with a social media sales pitch.
"[Tyreek Hill] we can be the fastest duo in the league!!!" Parsons wrote, tagging Hill's X username at the front. "We also don't have state income taxes!"
Following the Dolphins season finale on Sunday, Hill was pretty noncommital with reporters about what might happen next year.
"This is the first time I haven't been in the playoffs man so I mean, for me, I just gotta do what's best for me and my family dog. If that's here, if that's wherever the case may be," he told reporters. "I’m opening the door. I’m out bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there."
Though the wideout and Miami's front office had agreed over the summer to a restructured deal, Hill had been decently upfront about his concerns regarding production and utilization this year. After two 1,700+ receiving yard seasons in 2022 and 2023, Hill recorded just 959 receiving yards for 2024-25.
If he did join the Cowboys, Hill would certainly complement CeeDee Lamb as one of the team's star receivers. But who knows—maybe all he needs is a few days by the beach to rethink his "decision."