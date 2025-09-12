Is Micah Parsons This Year's Saquon Barkley?
Through two games the Packers have presented a solid case to be taken seriously as a Super Bowl contender. Micah Parsons is not the only reason as the offense looks crisp and virtually every player on their roster has excelled in their role.
The standout defensive end defensive end has 1.5 sacks on the season but gives what looks to be a stout unit an explosive playmaker. Green Bay has stymied two excellent offenses in as many weeks and right now look like the clear winner in the trade with the Cowboys.
For an example of a player switching teams in conference and making an immediate outsized impact, we only have remember back to last year when Saquon Barkley went from the Giants to the Eagles and proceeded to put together one of the best seasons a running back has ever enjoyed.
Naturally, Get Up asked if Parsons could do the same thing Friday morning.
Peter Schrager was bullish on the idea.
"It's eerily similar in that Joe Schoen was on Hard Knocks, the Giants GM, and we had it all on video," Schrager said. "We had him saying the words that we're going to move on from Saquon so it was almost like the smoking gun of here's the mistake that was made."
"Jerry [Jones] has so many quotes on camera and so many things on paper that he actually has said we're better off without Micah, we need to improve the run defense game, Kenny Clark improves us. It's all right there, we saw it all on video. Micah Parsons could be the Saquon Barkley of this year."
Now, certainly not by overall impact. But Schrager does point out an interesting point that everyone is going to be quick to dunk on Jones if Parsons really delivers. It's already happening in very public ways. And there's little Jones can do to supress the tape of him making what could turn out to be a major mistake.
Again, we're two games into the season. Green Bay seems good enough that they're going to be judged on what they do in the postseason. Parsons could stop being as productive or unavailable to take the field at any time and Jones could look like a genius. For now, though, he can't feel great.