Mike McDaniel Addresses Tyreek Hill Trade Speculation After Dolphins Star's Tweets
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill sparked trade rumors with a few posts on his X account over the weekend.
A Dolphins fan posed a question asking fans if they would be "open" to trading Hill, which Hill quote-tweeted with a smiling emoji. Jason Fitzgerald, founder of the salary cap website Overthecap.com, named Hill in response to a Tweet asking which player is the biggest trade candidate on draft night. Hill quote-tweeted that post with a peace-sign emoji.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel responded to the speculation on Monday, making it clear that the team does not plan on trading Hill anytime soon.
“I can certainly say with certainty that at this certain moment,” McDaniel said when asked if Hill will be on the team, via C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald. “We are fully planning to move forward for a better version of our relationship with Tyreek.”
"Tyreek has been in the building often," McDaniel also said, via Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. "Tyreek is known for some antics on social media. We're in a good spot with Tyreek."
Hill also appeared to shut down any trade talk on Monday when he responded to a tweet that said he would be okay if the Dolphins traded him to a playoff contender. Hill rebuffed: "lol another false narrative."
The 31-year-old receiver initially sparked the idea that he could leave the Dolphins this offseason when he responded "yes" to a question asking if he was thinking about leaving the team following the 2024 regular season finale in January.
"I'm finna open that door for myself dog," Hill also said at the time. "I’m opening the door. I’m out bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there."
Hill walked back those comments a month later during an appearance on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams, stating that he doesn't want to leave the team and regrets saying he "wanted out."
“I don’t wanna go nowhere,” Hill told Adams in February. “I love it [in South Florida]. My family loves it. My kids absolutely love being on the beach every morning. It’s an amazing thing.”
The five-time All-Pro is set to enter his fourth season with the Dolphins in 2025, and will look to rebound from a disappointing 2024 campaign that saw Miami miss the postseason and Hill finish short of 1,000 yards for the first time since 2019.