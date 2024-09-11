Mike McDaniel Confirmed Tyreek Hill Had Knee Surgery Alluded to in Police Video
Tyreek Hill was detained by police outside of Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday before the Miami Dolphins–Jacksonville Jaguars matchup and was cited for careless driving and a seatbelt violation in a traffic stop.
The bodycam footage of the interaction between Hill and police has since gone viral. The police handcuffed the receiver and put him on the ground. In the footage, Hill noted that he had knee surgery and asked officers to be careful when putting him on the ground.
Coach Mike McDaniel, who has been supportive of Hill since the incident, confirmed on Wednesday that Hill had a "minor procedure" on his knee this offseason.
Hill hasn't seemed to have any issues with his knee in the offseason or in the team's Week 1 20–17 win. The receiver scored an 80-yard touchdown in the game even, which resulted in him doing a handcuffing celebration.
The Miami-Dade Police Department released more information regarding Hill's citation on Tuesday, noting that he was estimated to be going 60 mph in a speed limit zone of 40 mph. Danny Torres, a 27-year veteran of the force who was involved in Hill's detainment, remains on administrative duties as an Internal Affairs investigation takes place.
Hill has received support from many figures in the NFL world since Sunday. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa admitted he was "emotional" watching the bodycam footage of Hill. The Dolphins social media posted a message of support for their star receiver, too.