New Photos Have Emerged of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini at a New York City Bar in 2020

New pictures have surfaced showing New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and former The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini together. The New York Post ‘s Page 6 published the six-year-old photographs on Thursday, hours ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.

According to Page Six, the pictures were taken at New York City's Tribeca Tavern on March 11, 2020, when Vrabel was still the coach of the Titans.

Via Page Six:

The eyewitness told Page Six that Russini, 43, and Vrabel, 50, were at the “hole in the wall” bar around 12 a.m. and stayed for at least an hour, flying under the radar.



“They were having a glorious time. They were [giving each other] pecks, a bunch of pecks constantly,” the source added. “There was nobody in there. Nobody knew who they were. I don’t even think the bartenders did.”

According to the story, Page Six contacted Vrabel an Russini on Wednesday to ask for comment about the old pictures, but neither responded. Vrabel did however announce a few hours later that he would be skipping the third day of the NFL draft to enter counseling.

Six years ago when these pictures were reportedly taken, the world was about to basically shut down because of COVID-19. Six weeks later Vrabel was with his family running Tennessee’s draft from home.

Vrabel and the Titans were coming off a loss in the AFC championship game the previous season, having beaten the Patriots in the wild card round.

If Vrabel and the Patriots make a pick tonight in the first round of the draft, he is scheduled to talk to the press. Vrabel vaguely addressed the situation earlier this week saying he “didn't want to take away from the draft.”

“This is an important time for us as an organization,” Vrabel said during that press conference. “And the excitement and the joy that those players are going to have that we bring onto our football team. They’re starting an amazing journey, one that should be celebrated as we welcome them to our team.”

Of course, that was all before the new pictures were published by Page Six. It will be interesting to see how Vrabel and the organization handle the latest developments.

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