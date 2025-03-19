SI

Netflix Announces Return of 'Quarterback' Featuring Three NFL Signal-Callers

Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins, and Jared Goff will be the subjects of the new season of 'Quarterback.'

Liam McKeone

Burrow will be featured on Season 2 of Netflix's 'Quarterback' series
Burrow will be featured on Season 2 of Netflix's 'Quarterback' series / Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
On Wednesday, Netflix announced the return of the popular Quarterback docuseries— and the QBs it will follow.

In a funny trailer released Wednesday morning, the streaming service revealed Quarterback would be coming back after the series shifted to following wide receivers last year. The players it will feature? Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow, Detroit Lions signal-caller Jared Goff, and Kirk Cousins, currently of the Atlanta Falcons (but perhaps not for long).

The first season of Quarterback came out in 2023 and also featured Cousins in his final season with the Minnesota Vikings, along with Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes and then-Falcons starter Marcus Mariota. The series follows the players during the season prior to release, so this edition of Quarterback will feature how these QBs navigated the 2024 season.

Which means it should prove to be quite interesting. Burrow and the Bengals went through a rollercoaster season that ended with narrowly missing the playoffs despite MVP-level production from the signal-caller. Goff helped lead the Lions to their greatest regular season in franchise history, but lost in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs to the Washington Commanders. And Cousins, of course, kicked off the season with much hype as Atlanta's starter before everything fell apart and he was replaced by rookie Michael Penix Jr. There will be a lot to dissect from all three players' footage.

Per the trailer the series is set to release this July. It should be fun.

Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

