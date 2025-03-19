Netflix Announces Return of 'Quarterback' Featuring Three NFL Signal-Callers
On Wednesday, Netflix announced the return of the popular Quarterback docuseries— and the QBs it will follow.
In a funny trailer released Wednesday morning, the streaming service revealed Quarterback would be coming back after the series shifted to following wide receivers last year. The players it will feature? Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow, Detroit Lions signal-caller Jared Goff, and Kirk Cousins, currently of the Atlanta Falcons (but perhaps not for long).
The first season of Quarterback came out in 2023 and also featured Cousins in his final season with the Minnesota Vikings, along with Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes and then-Falcons starter Marcus Mariota. The series follows the players during the season prior to release, so this edition of Quarterback will feature how these QBs navigated the 2024 season.
Which means it should prove to be quite interesting. Burrow and the Bengals went through a rollercoaster season that ended with narrowly missing the playoffs despite MVP-level production from the signal-caller. Goff helped lead the Lions to their greatest regular season in franchise history, but lost in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs to the Washington Commanders. And Cousins, of course, kicked off the season with much hype as Atlanta's starter before everything fell apart and he was replaced by rookie Michael Penix Jr. There will be a lot to dissect from all three players' footage.
Per the trailer the series is set to release this July. It should be fun.