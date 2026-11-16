The game had long since gotten out of hand , so NBC play-by-play man Mike Tirico turned the attention of the Bengals-Steelers broadcast to an unusual place. The network played B-roll of four officials walking to a minibus at 4:41 p.m. ET in Indianapolis (referee Don Willard had Pedialyte, food and a Theragun in tow), then coming off the bus at 6:40 p.m in Cincinnati. As the video rolled, Tirico explained how the quartet was making history in the process.

There’s no way to know for sure whether this sort of thing had ever been done before. But, given the circumstances everyone was dealing with, it seemed unlikely it had.

“He’s handled the game very well,” Tirico said, to a national audience. “And we should point out, too, he’s a side judge normally on Scott Novak’s crew, and they cross-train the officials to another position, so if there’s an injury during the game, you can slide within the group. To be the white hat for the first ever in your career in the NFL, and do it in two games [in the same day] is pretty impressive.”

“But what’s more impressive,” color man Cris Collinsworth replied, “is for us to put four referees in four different boxes for positive reasons.”

Sure enough, they’d just come off a Brady Bunch shot that had Willard, umpire Terry Killens, field judge Jabir Walker and side judge Justin Larrew in those boxes—and, as Collinsworth said, for once, there was nary a negative word on the job they were doing.

Their (presumed-to-be) unprecedented double duty resulted from Friday’s FAA ground stop, which threw air travel into chaos over the weekend.

On Friday afternoon, when the issue first arose, NFL VP of officiating Ramon George, a former NFL umpire himself, huddled with staff at the league office, knowing that canceled and delayed flights could impact the 77 officials who had to travel Saturday to ensure they’d be in place for their Sunday games. After some discussion, George decided to scrap the officials’ original assignments and dust off a contingency plan from the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was the last time travel was impacted so drastically for a game weekend, and the NFL’s answer in that case was to assign out games to officials based on driving distance, so no one would have to get on a plane. The NFL has its officials spread across the country relatively evenly for this scenario—but it isn’t a perfect science.

“They put it together, they called and said, This is what we think we need to do,” NFL Referees Association executive director Scott Green said Sunday night. “And that was Friday night. I talked to Ramon George and I said, Yeah, whatever we can do to make sure the games are covered. But our concern was we’re gonna make sure everybody’s taken care of as far as expenses and all that kind of stuff, from an administrative side.”

The league said that wouldn’t be a problem, but the overhaul in assignments was going to affect everyone, either in their own travel, or in determining who they’d be working with on Sunday.

Just one head referee remained on the game he was scheduled to officiate, and that was Ron Torbert working the Bills-Jets game. In many cases, officials were handling new roles. In every case, they were working with new people for the first time, which presented challenges.

“First of all, your crew meets together on Saturday,” Green said. “You’ve worked all week together; it’s just the comfort of knowing the guys you work with, and at this point in the season you’re used to working with the guys on your crew. So this is a makeshift crew. I mean, they’re all from different crews, and the guys on the sidelines get used to working with each other; the referee and the umpire are used to working with each other; how you spot the ball, how you communicate. There’s a lot of those kinds of things.

“It reminded me a lot of 2012 when we got locked out.”

The lockout was settled, back then, on a Wednesday. And with no ramp-up for the season, the officials were back out on the field four days later, meaning they all had to build a rhythm working together on the fly, which was the case again Sunday, and especially for Willard’s patched-together crew.

Walker was the only one in the traveling crew of four originally scheduled to work Colts-Dolphins in Indy—he was set to be the field judge there from the start. Larrew, a rookie official in the league, was slated to be the side judge in Chiefs-Falcons. Killens was going to be the umpire for Rams-Cardinals. Willard was also supposed to have a bye in Week 10, and was also the only one in the crew doing an entirely new job.

As Tirico said, this was his first game as a “white hat” (head referee), though he served as Novak’s backup on his full-time crew.

“Obviously, he’s done preseason games. He was a referee in college in the Big Ten,” Green said. “But there’s a lot more to it than just holding calls and roughing the passer.”

There are administrative duties. There are game management elements.

It’s a lot. So, as Tirico said, to do your first two in the same day is impressive, with challenges beyond just calling balls and strikes correctly. There’s a physical toll (hence, the Theragun) that comes from all the running, particularly from the umpire, who, in this case, was a former NFL linebacker (Killens played six years in the league). Then, there’s how mentally taxing calling even one game can be, let alone trying to do two.

“The mental stress, I think sometimes, is probably not appreciated,” Green said. “To work a game and get on a bus and travel two hours and work another game is pretty incredible.”

So that’s how they went, to the 1:03 p.m. ET game in Indianapolis, which happened to be the last of the early-afternoon-window games to finish, and then 111 miles to Cincinnati. Leaving the Colts’ win on Sunday, three officials boarded a minibus for the airport, and the other four got on another minibus for Cincinnati, where they met the three new officials who would work the Bengals’ blowout with them.

How did they do? Well, there haven’t been many complaints, which might indicate that everything went fine.

Which, in itself, is pretty impressive.